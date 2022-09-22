ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Wanted Kansas man bit officer on the leg during arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a high-speed chase and violent arrest. Just before 2:30a.m. Sept. 14, sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 16th and Laurel in Independence, Kansas for 90mph in a posted 30mph zone, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
