Wanted Kansas man bit officer on the leg during arrest
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a high-speed chase and violent arrest. Just before 2:30a.m. Sept. 14, sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 16th and Laurel in Independence, Kansas for 90mph in a posted 30mph zone, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Owasso Police Searching For 3 People Involved In Theft Investigation
Owasso Police are looking for three people who they say are involved in a theft investigation. According to police, at least one of the suspects is tied to several other cases across Green Country. Owasso Police say after posting surveillance pictures of the three suspects on Facebook, they got a...
Tulsa woman admits to murder, attempting to light the victim’s body on fire
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains coverage from McBride’s initial arrest in 2019. A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County, two years after a woman was murdered in her home. 30-year-old Jessica Lavon McBride admitted to federal investigators that she strangled Tracey...
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following assault
Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.
Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot
PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
KTUL
Tulsa's Most Wanted charged with murder, on the run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department wants the public’s help finding two men topping their Weekly Most Wanted list. Darius McGee and Dominique Jordan have both been charged with first-degree murder. They have evaded capture for four months. On May 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a...
News On 6
1 Injured In Shooting Near 21st And Garnett In Tulsa
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
Skiatook PD issues statement on ‘vulgar flag’ flying on private property
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department has responded to community complaints about a vulgar flag flying on private property. In a Facebook post, the department said they’ve received multiple complaints about the flag. While they didn’t explicitly say what was on the flag, it contains “profanity directed to the current president.”
Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
Owasso Post Office collection box broken into on Monday morning
OWASSO, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Collection Box outside the Owasso Post Office was broken into during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Unfortunately, anyone who may have dropped an envelope with a check in it may be at risk for fraudulent crimes. Owasso Police say that several...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
news9.com
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
Owasso police asks for help in identifying two men accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public’s help after they say two thieves broke into a closed construction site on Monday evening, making off with more than ten thousand dollars worth of equipment. According to Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman, the suspects stole...
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car
A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
Stolen Car Chase Ends With Crash In Sand Springs
A traffic stop in Cleveland, Oklahoma, led to a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph before police were able to capture the driver and passenger after it crashed into a ditch in Sand Springs, authorities say. Clint Stout, Cleveland Police Chief, said the driver was a man and the...
abc7amarillo.com
Tulsa police arrest 7 in alleged drug ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills.\. A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court...
