3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
WSMV
Large crowd attends Taste of Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 20th annual Taste of Hendersonville festival was held Thursday night. It’s one of Sumner County’s biggest foodie events of the year. It showed off all the local restaurants, caterers and businesses with live music, a kids zone, featuring princesses to meet, balloon animals and lots of happy neighbors.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
williamsonherald.com
Area seamstress finds just the right pattern for helping others create special handbags
An aptitude for sewing and crafting has landed a Williamson County resident a new career and passion. Kathy Caudill designs sewing patterns that are easy to use as she provides written instructions, a cutting chart and everything the sewing enthusiast needs to create her convertible handbags. Caudill’s company is called...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
rewind943.com
News in Clarksville: Whataburger plans, landfill smells, Mongols verdict and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks planning more locations: Whataburger may replace the IHOP, and Taco John’s has its eye on Exit 8. Plus, there’s an update on the Madison Street Starbucks.
TODAY.com
Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
Watchful neighbor wakes neighbors, saving them from housefire
Early Saturday morning, the White House Fire Department responded to a call after a homeowner's back porch caught fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chainstoreage.com
Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards
In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor
Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
PAWS waives adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - BISSELL Pet Foundation announced Friday that they would waive adoption fees from Oct. 1 to 8 as a part of the “Empty the Shelters” campaign. Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Service joined over 280 other animal shelters participating in this event. This is...
wilsonpost.com
Housing project of 470 units planned near Lebanon High
The Lebanon City Council approved a zoning change during its most recent meeting that could be the next step in the creation of a 470-unit housing development near Lebanon High School. Early plans for the "Blue Hickory" development, include 200 flats, 201 townhomes, 28 duplexes, 40 single-family units and about...
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Nashville Scene
City Updates List of Flood Risk Homes, Prepares for Buyouts
Recent extreme floods have prompted buyouts of Nashville homes deemed too risky to continue living in. A combination of local, state and federal government entities have stepped in to offer exit packages to owners in South Nashville otherwise facing chronic devastating property damage. Two pieces of legislation — passed Tuesday...
smokeybarn.com
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
Siblings, dogs escape Murfreesboro house fire
A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Storms showing a weakening trend as they push east
We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to push through overnight tonight. A few storms could have some gusty damaging winds and hail associated with them, particularly in our western and southwestern counties.
