Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Village Fest
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned to the Kern County Museum Sept. 10 with plenty of live music, adult beverages, food and fun. Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
Bakersfield Californian
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
KGET 17
Community comes together to replace missing goats for 2 FFA members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Showing an animal at the Kern County Fair is the highlight of the Future Farmers of America program. It’s like the final exam and end-of-year pizza party rolled into one. For many of these young farmers-in-training, it’s their dream — and for two, it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
Friday at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Through dry years, lawsuits – city water leader met challenges cheerfully
Art Chianello, who has led Bakersfield’s Water Resources Department through two of the state’s worst droughts and one of its wettest years on record, is retiring at the end of September. Most municipal water departments are fairly quiet operations. As long as water comes out of taps, not...
Bakersfield Californian
What's Cooking: Pick a pepper at Greek Food Festival
It's safe to say that if you've been doing something for 20 years that you may be an expert. Although Mary Mekhel would likely not describe herself that way, she certainly knows what she's doing when it comes to the Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, which takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tehechapi News
Caltrans to begin 202 improvements soon, other projects in the works
A $1.26 million project to improve a portion of Highway 202 between Old Towne and Cummings Valley is set to begin soon, according to reports from Caltrans District 9. The project will construct a turn pocket and improve the intersection of the highway and Cummings Valley Road.
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
Bakersfield Californian
Datebook: What's happening in October
Oct. 1-2, 7-8 & 13-15: "Follies," meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1913 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com. Oct. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23 & 28-30: "My Funny Frankenstein," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m....
Tehechapi News
Supervisors to consider zone change request from The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
Tehechapi News
School board responds to Brown Act complaint
The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
Tehechapi News
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022
Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
Taft Midway Driller
Chamber sponsoring forum for local candidates
The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced its candidate forum for the Nov. 8 general election will be held on Occ. 5 at 7 p.m., in the Oildorado Room of the Taft Transit Center, 550 Supply Row. This forum has been designed for all the participating candidates in the...
Comments / 2