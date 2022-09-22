ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Village Fest

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned to the Kern County Museum Sept. 10 with plenty of live music, adult beverages, food and fun. Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick

A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Taft, CA
KGET

What you can expect at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Friday at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

What's Cooking: Pick a pepper at Greek Food Festival

It's safe to say that if you've been doing something for 20 years that you may be an expert. Although Mary Mekhel would likely not describe herself that way, she certainly knows what she's doing when it comes to the Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, which takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Open It#Rec#Movie Info#The Fox Theater
Bakersfield Californian

Datebook: What's happening in October

Oct. 1-2, 7-8 & 13-15: "Follies," meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1913 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com. Oct. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23 & 28-30: "My Funny Frankenstein," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Supervisors to consider zone change request from The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
nypressnews.com

Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Tehechapi News

School board responds to Brown Act complaint

The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Sept. 13 responded to a Tehachapi man’s concern that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022

Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Chamber sponsoring forum for local candidates

The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced its candidate forum for the Nov. 8 general election will be held on Occ. 5 at 7 p.m., in the Oildorado Room of the Taft Transit Center, 550 Supply Row. This forum has been designed for all the participating candidates in the...
TAFT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy