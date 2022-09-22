ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Lawmakers mull property tax relief

Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty

CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Sentence deferred for Casper man who shot at house during party

CASPER, Wyo. — Under first-time offender statutes, sentencing will be deferred for a man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in north Casper last December. Joaquin Chavez Enriquez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction in May, according to court records. A charge of possession of a firearm with unlawful intent was dropped.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family

CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps Game of the Week: #5 Worland at #5 Douglas [VIDEO]

The start of conference play in the 3A East gets our attention as the WyoPreps Big School Game of the Week. The two co-No. 5 ranked teams square off with Worland at Douglas. The Bearcats have been the standard atop the 3A East for several years. The Warriors recently moved into that conference. A 1-0 start in 2022 could be huge in determining who takes the 3A East title later on.
DOUGLAS, WY

