Duluth Mentioned In Washington Post Article About Cities With Most Bike Commuters
The Washington Post had an article about cities with the most bike commuters, and our beautiful city of Duluth was mentioned in it. The article did some data analysis about cities with people who commuted on bikes rather than drove cars. The Post found that 1 in 40 people bike to work, but that number has been declining in the past decade.
Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections
The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
