Achieve Atlanta receives $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is investing $8 million to support Achieve Atlanta’s efforts to help Atlanta Public School students access post-secondary education. Tina Fernandez, executive director of Achieve Atlanta, said the gift came out of the blue. “The process of giving is pretty amazing,” said Fernandez, adding that there is...
Plan to kill one Neighborhood Planning Unit, redraw others resisted by City Council members
A City plan to unilaterally kill Neighborhood Planning Unit R and redraw other Southwest Atlanta NPU boundaries is facing resistance from City Council members — but some support from the community. Dubbed “Neighborhood Strong,” the idea is being pitched by the Department of City Planning (DCP) as a way...
Atlanta City Council to hold redistricting hearings amid pressure for public input
The Atlanta City Council has scheduled two hearings on Sept. 29 for its redistricting amid pressure for more public input. The council’s 12 local districts must be redrawn this year to have roughly equal populations following the new 2020 U.S. Census data. Besides the district councilmembers, the council also has a president and three at-large councilmembers who represent the entire city.
Emory University’s new nursing learning center opens in Decatur
After a highly grueling and demanding three years in a pandemic, a recent survey of nurses showed that 34 percent of participants were very likely to quit their job by the end of the year. A local university is looking at ways to address the nursing shortage that’s felt locally and nationally.
