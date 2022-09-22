The Atlanta City Council has scheduled two hearings on Sept. 29 for its redistricting amid pressure for more public input. The council’s 12 local districts must be redrawn this year to have roughly equal populations following the new 2020 U.S. Census data. Besides the district councilmembers, the council also has a president and three at-large councilmembers who represent the entire city.

