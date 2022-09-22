For some students, attending college has always been a priority because of the extensive education you receive and the many new experiences that follow. For others, going to college is a nonviable option because of poor grades or the expensive costs. During the school year, it is easy for students to fall behind and become unmotivated. The Guide Right program offered at Metea works to keep students on track and make the college experience accessible to everyone.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO