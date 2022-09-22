ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Almost Ten Years Later Ye Admits Sway Did Have Answers, Twitter Says N0 Duh!

By Easy Money Typer
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dszHA_0i6PptwF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dg55Q_0i6PptwF00

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

It’s been almost ten years since Ye, who went by his birth name Kanye West at the time, got extremely loud with legendary radio personality Sway Calloway infamously telling him, “you ain’t got the answers.” Now, the boisterous multihyphenate finally admits he was wrong.

Ye has been making the rounds since he decided to log back into his Instagram account to detail his followers on his ongoing battle with both GAP and Adidas to free himself from the companies he feels have not held up their part of the deals he signed with them.

Speaking with ABC News Linsey Davis for an exclusive Good Morning America cover story, Ye touched on his issues with both companies and, most specifically, his plan to get his sneakers and clothes directly to consumers without GAP or Adidas help. Now, for those who remember the Sway in the Morning interview with Sway asking West why he doesn’t cut the companies out and sell the products himself.

At the time, Ye felt insulted at the radio host and that idea, but now he’s rapping a different tune admitting to Davis that “Sway had the answer.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hip-Hop Wired (@hiphopwired)

Ye Apologizes To Kim Kardashian

During the interview, Ye also touched on his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as they try to navigate co-parenting, even going as far as to say he owes her an apology.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West admits. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

The rapper formally known as Kanye West also notes that he now has a voice when co-parenting his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, of course, finding a way to compare it to his deals with GAP and Adidas.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” the rapper explained. “It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

Other Noteworthy Points

Ye also talked about this sketchy school, the Donda Academy, during the interview, which he describes as “a gospel school” that will give “kids practical tools that they need in a world post the iPhone being created.”

If you thought Ye’s political ambitions were put to bed by the rapper, we are sad to report he still plans to run for president again. You can read the entire interview and hit the gallery below to see Twitter clowning Ye for being loud and, of course, wrong in the gallery below.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The post Almost Ten Years Later Ye Admits Sway Did Have Answers, Twitter Says N0 Duh! appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

1. Facts

2. LOL

3. True

4.

5. Yup

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Admits Sway Did Actually Have The Answers

Kanye West’s famous 2013 interview with Sway Calloway can finally be put to rest after Ye has admitted the radio icon did indeed have the answers. In a new interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, the Chicago rap star spoke about his plans to sell his Yeezy products directly to consumers after cutting ties with Gap and continually butting heads with adidas.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian, admits Sway had the answer in new GMA interview

ABC's Good Morning America teased an interview with Kanye West on Thursday morning's episode. The clips, which were shared on social media and at Good Morning America's website, cover West's relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his feuds with Adidas and Gap, and his future political ambitions. The full interview A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting will air on Thursday, September 22 at 7 p.m. on ABC.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Sway Calloway
Person
Kanye
Person
Bridget Kelly
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Abc News
Black Enterprise

Catch THIS Read: LeVar Burton Sets Kanye West Straight About Never Reading a Book Ahead of Opening a School

Suffice it to say, Kanye West is a master of confusion—and LeVar Burton has something to say about Ye possibly passing on his shortcomings to the kids. West recently announced plans to open the Donda Academy, a school named after his mother, Donda, who was an educator, and he plans to do it on land owned by currently imprisoned hip-hop artist Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Pay Me!: Cardi B Has Started To Garnish Tasha K’s Assets Over Defamation Ruling

Cardi B is coming for her all coins due to her. She has started the process to garnish Tasha K’s assets after winning her defamation case. As per Radar Online the South Bronx, New York native is taking her lawsuit win over the blogger very serious. According to documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Cardi B’s […] The post Pay Me!: Cardi B Has Started To Garnish Tasha K’s Assets Over Defamation Ruling appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"

DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jadakiss Says He ‘Really Hated’ Ghostwriting for Diddy

On a new episode of The Personal Party Podcast, Jadakiss spoke about his experiences ghostwriting for Diddy and said he “really hated” doing it. “I really hated it. Puff, after giving him “[It’s All About] The Benjamins,” "Señorita," "Victory." ... A couple remixes—I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me,” he explained, as can be seen in the clip below. “I ain’t know how to morph. It ain’t like he a n***a that I knew my whole life that I can just scribe him how I think he should be.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Performs At Rolling Loud New York, Twitter Reacts

Ice Spice hasn't been in the game for long, but she's still managed to become a success after her single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," garnered much attention. Within a couple of months, the New York native has been co-signed by Drake, gained thousands of social media followers, and earned a spot on B-Lovee's tour.
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

K97.5

792
Followers
912
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy