Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) will present the Floating Films Series in collaboration with Ballyhoo Media on the evenings of October 6, November 3 and December 22, 2022. Films will be screened from the water and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Events are free with RSVP. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Does not include access to galleries or museum.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO