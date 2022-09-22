ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Woodbury County counted, stored 2020 absentee ballots in building whose director was a Democrat running for office

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Fred Hollingshead
3d ago

This story is what the X president enjoyed calling fake news. The "Iowa Standard," would do well to name the un named person to verify his/her allegations. This kind of "crap" needs to stop. Print/Air it if true, but not based on innuendos. Media then becomes part of the problem, right?

Reply
4
Related
kscj.com

THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING

THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowa.media

Heavy rains improve drought in southeast Iowa

Heavy rainfall helped alleviate some dryness in southeast Iowa last week. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Heavy weekend rains have helped alleviate “extreme” drought conditions in southeast Iowa. Last week, multiple counties in the area were suffering from extreme drought — the second-to-worst dryness condition in ratings by...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
Woodbury County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Woodbury County, IA
Elections
County
Woodbury County, IA
iowa.media

SIOUX CITY TO HOST RE-EVENT ON SATURDAY

A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY WILL HOST ANOTHER RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT. A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR EACH ELECTRONICS ITEM RECYCLED INCLUDING $5 DOLLARS FOR COMPUTER MONITORS AND TABLETS, FAX MACHINES, LAPTOPS AND PRINTERS. GAME CONSOLES...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowa.media

COOK PARK CONCERT PLAN PUT ON HOLD

SIOUX CITY CAME UP A LITTLE BIT SHORT IN ONLINE VOTING TO ADVANCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET FUNDING FROM THE LEVITT FOUNDATION FOR A SERIES OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT COOK PARK NEXT YEAR. THE PROJECT NEEDED TO MAKE THE TOP 20 IN THE NATIONAL COMPETITION TO MAKE THE SECOND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hansen
Person
Pat Gill
iowa.media

U.S.S. SIOUX CITY CREW MEMBERS SERVE……ICE CREAM

CUSTOMERS AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR AND VISITORS CENTER IN LE MARS RECEIVED A SURPRISE TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR ICE CREAM THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THEY WERE SERVED THEIR CONES BY CREW MEMBERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY. THE SAILORS STOPPED IN LE MARS BEFORE ATTENDING THE ANNUAL CHAMBER OF...
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Manning Man Accused Of Indecent Contact With A Child Sentenced To Prison

A Manning man accused of indecent contact with a child was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) in Carroll County District Court to serve up to two years in prison. Forty-five-year-old Jason Vernon Irlmeier filed an agreement in July to plead guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge, which stems from a Manning Police Department investigation into a May 2020 incident. Authorities say Irlmeier inappropriately touched the juvenile female victim by reaching his hand down her pants. In addition to the up to two-year prison sentence, Irlmeier will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and submit to electronic tracking and monitoring for a period of ten years. He was also ordered to pay over $1,000 in victim restitution, court costs, fines, and surcharges.
MANNING, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#The Sioux City Museum#The Iowa Standard#State
more1049.com

One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash

Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Biker arrested for OWI, meth in Paullina

PAULLINA—A 36-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paullina on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with an intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy