Woodbury County counted, stored 2020 absentee ballots in building whose director was a Democrat running for office

Read full article on original website
Fred Hollingshead
3d ago
This story is what the X president enjoyed calling fake news. The "Iowa Standard," would do well to name the un named person to verify his/her allegations. This kind of "crap" needs to stop. Print/Air it if true, but not based on innuendos. Media then becomes part of the problem, right?
Reply
4
Related
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
iowa.media
Heavy rains improve drought in southeast Iowa
Heavy rainfall helped alleviate some dryness in southeast Iowa last week. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Heavy weekend rains have helped alleviate “extreme” drought conditions in southeast Iowa. Last week, multiple counties in the area were suffering from extreme drought — the second-to-worst dryness condition in ratings by...
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY TO HOST RE-EVENT ON SATURDAY
A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY WILL HOST ANOTHER RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT. A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR EACH ELECTRONICS ITEM RECYCLED INCLUDING $5 DOLLARS FOR COMPUTER MONITORS AND TABLETS, FAX MACHINES, LAPTOPS AND PRINTERS. GAME CONSOLES...
iowa.media
COOK PARK CONCERT PLAN PUT ON HOLD
SIOUX CITY CAME UP A LITTLE BIT SHORT IN ONLINE VOTING TO ADVANCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET FUNDING FROM THE LEVITT FOUNDATION FOR A SERIES OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT COOK PARK NEXT YEAR. THE PROJECT NEEDED TO MAKE THE TOP 20 IN THE NATIONAL COMPETITION TO MAKE THE SECOND...
Mills County Man Killed in Motorcycle Tractor Accident in Shelby County
(Avoca) A Mills County man died when his motorcycle collided with a tractor leaving a farm drive north of Avoca. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 325 Highway 59 at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 33-year-old Timothy McFarland, of Emerson, died in the crash. According to...
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
iowa.media
U.S.S. SIOUX CITY CREW MEMBERS SERVE……ICE CREAM
CUSTOMERS AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR AND VISITORS CENTER IN LE MARS RECEIVED A SURPRISE TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR ICE CREAM THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THEY WERE SERVED THEIR CONES BY CREW MEMBERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY. THE SAILORS STOPPED IN LE MARS BEFORE ATTENDING THE ANNUAL CHAMBER OF...
1380kcim.com
Manning Man Accused Of Indecent Contact With A Child Sentenced To Prison
A Manning man accused of indecent contact with a child was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) in Carroll County District Court to serve up to two years in prison. Forty-five-year-old Jason Vernon Irlmeier filed an agreement in July to plead guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge, which stems from a Manning Police Department investigation into a May 2020 incident. Authorities say Irlmeier inappropriately touched the juvenile female victim by reaching his hand down her pants. In addition to the up to two-year prison sentence, Irlmeier will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and submit to electronic tracking and monitoring for a period of ten years. He was also ordered to pay over $1,000 in victim restitution, court costs, fines, and surcharges.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
more1049.com
One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash
Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
nwestiowa.com
Biker arrested for OWI, meth in Paullina
PAULLINA—A 36-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paullina on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with an intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Comments / 4