US Treasury: Tornado Cash Deposits Prior To August 8 Sanction Withdrawable With OFAC License
The U.S. Treasury Department provided conditions for domestic users who wish to withdraw from sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. U.S. Citizens with deposits in the Ethereum-based service may apply for a license with the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The license requires users to share otherwise private information regarding their...
decrypt.co
DARPA Is Bankrolling Research Into Crypto and National Security
Inca Digital just landed a contract with government defense agency DARPA to “visualize how digital assets implicate national security.”. America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, has turned to analytics firm Inca Digital to build out a new crypto mapping tool to analyze the impact of cryptocurrencies on U.S. national security.
Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022
Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
CoinTelegraph
Israeli crypto exchange receives capital markets license in country first
Israeli-based crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first crypto firm in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority, according to social media posts from the company on Sunday. As a result of attaining the license, Bits of Gold will be able to store digital currencies...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime
The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
cryptoslate.com
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
zycrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Vows to Fight for Crypto’s Success, Cites Dangers of U.S. Crypto Regulation
Brian Armstrong, the CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has promised to fight to ensure that crypto succeeds in the U.S. while slamming the government’s current approach to the asset class. In a Twitter thread, Armstrong highlighted his issues with the U.S. government’s approach to crypto. One of...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
dailyhodl.com
New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report
The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
zycrypto.com
Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings
According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
TechCrunch
Crypto tax reporting app Binocs helps users navigate regulations
Founded in May 2022 by Tonmoy Shingal and Pankaj Garg and based in Bangalore, Binocs currently has over 1,000 users, including retail and institutional investors who need to perform forensic accounting and risk management. Binocs is currently tax compliant in the U.S., U.K., Australia, South Africa and India, with plans to add more markets next month. Part of the funding will be used for product development and Binocs’ go-to-market teams for retail and institutional investors.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum risks another 10% drop versus Bitcoin as $15.4M exits ETH investment funds
Ethereum's Merge on Sep. 15 turned out to be a sell-the-news event, which looks set to continue. Notably, Ether (ETH) dropped considerably against the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) after the Merge. As of Sept. 22, ETH/USD and ETH/BTC trading pairs were down by more than 20% and 17%, respectively, since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS).
coingeek.com
Australia’s financial regulator increases staff strength following Ethereum’s Merge
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has increased the number of personnel keeping an eye on the digital asset industry in the country. The Guardian reports that the decision to bolster its rank was predicated on the need to protect investors from the inherent risks of virtual currencies. Greg...
