Economy

decrypt.co

DARPA Is Bankrolling Research Into Crypto and National Security

Inca Digital just landed a contract with government defense agency DARPA to “visualize how digital assets implicate national security.”. America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, has turned to analytics firm Inca Digital to build out a new crypto mapping tool to analyze the impact of cryptocurrencies on U.S. national security.
ECONOMY
EWN

Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022

Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Israeli crypto exchange receives capital markets license in country first

Israeli-based crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first crypto firm in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority, according to social media posts from the company on Sunday. As a result of attaining the license, Bits of Gold will be able to store digital currencies...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime

The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021

South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
WORLD
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report

The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings

According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Crypto tax reporting app Binocs helps users navigate regulations

Founded in May 2022 by Tonmoy Shingal and Pankaj Garg and based in Bangalore, Binocs currently has over 1,000 users, including retail and institutional investors who need to perform forensic accounting and risk management. Binocs is currently tax compliant in the U.S., U.K., Australia, South Africa and India, with plans to add more markets next month. Part of the funding will be used for product development and Binocs’ go-to-market teams for retail and institutional investors.
CELL PHONES
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum risks another 10% drop versus Bitcoin as $15.4M exits ETH investment funds

Ethereum's Merge on Sep. 15 turned out to be a sell-the-news event, which looks set to continue. Notably, Ether (ETH) dropped considerably against the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) after the Merge. As of Sept. 22, ETH/USD and ETH/BTC trading pairs were down by more than 20% and 17%, respectively, since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS).
MARKETS

