Madison, WI

247Sports

Badger247 Podcast: Nolan Winter Commits to Wisconsin

The Badger247 podcast returns to break down the news of Lakeville (Minn.) North 2023 forward Nolan Winter and his commitment to Wisconsin. Head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers dipped into the state of Minnesota yet again, pulling the three-star prospect away from the Gophers. Also, we'll look ahead to...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

3 observations from Wisconsin's humiliating loss to Ohio State

Wisconsin headed to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend. The Badgers were dominated from the opening kickoff and lost this one 52-21. Here are three observations from the matchup. Defense MIA?. We have come to expect Jim Leonard’s group to be able to compete with the best in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Channel 3000

WATCH: Last Badgers QB to beat Buckeyes in Columbus recalls 2004 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Badgers prepare to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, News 3 Now caught up with the last Badgers quarterback to win there. Watch the video above to hear from former QB John Stocco. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
MADISON, WI
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
Badger Herald

Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school

On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
MADISON, WI
rv-pro.com

Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships

Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
DELAVAN, WI

