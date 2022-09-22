Read full article on original website
Badger247 Podcast: Nolan Winter Commits to Wisconsin
The Badger247 podcast returns to break down the news of Lakeville (Minn.) North 2023 forward Nolan Winter and his commitment to Wisconsin. Head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers dipped into the state of Minnesota yet again, pulling the three-star prospect away from the Gophers. Also, we'll look ahead to...
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Wisconsin
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 52-21 victory over the Badgers on Saturday.
Yardbarker
3 observations from Wisconsin's humiliating loss to Ohio State
Wisconsin headed to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend. The Badgers were dominated from the opening kickoff and lost this one 52-21. Here are three observations from the matchup. Defense MIA?. We have come to expect Jim Leonard’s group to be able to compete with the best in...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff, Wisconsin TE, carted off following apparent serious injury vs. Ohio State
Wisconsin junior tight end Clay Cundiff had a scary moment as he went down with a scary leg injury in the Week 4 game against Ohio State. As Cundiff was being carted away, he appeared to mouth the words “it snapped.”. Cundiff went down after a hit to the...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Last Badgers QB to beat Buckeyes in Columbus recalls 2004 win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Badgers prepare to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, News 3 Now caught up with the last Badgers quarterback to win there. Watch the video above to hear from former QB John Stocco. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten football is back in Columbus. Could this be a potential Big Ten Championship preview on Saturday night?
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
otenews.com
College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus
On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
Badger Herald
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
