Over 310 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs

By Julie Bort
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

From left to right: Rebecca Kaden, Aaron Holiday, Edith Yeung, and Jules Miller

Union Square Ventures; 645 Ventures; Race Capital; Mindset Ventures; Marianne Ayala/Insider

  • We asked hundreds of top venture capitalists to name the most promising startups of 2022.
  • VCs were asked to name companies inside and outside of their portfolios.
  • They delivered an exciting list across industries like fintech, healthcare, edtech and more.

Each year, we reach out to hundreds of VCs at nearly 100 firms and ask them to tell us which early stage startups are the most promising of the year.

VCs were asked to name startups within their portfolio — after all, they liked those startups so much they invested — as well as outside their portfolios — after all, they are the startup experts and can't invest in them all.

And they were also asked to name startups across all stages, particularly earlier-stage companies that are not widely known.

This year, our research was particularly insightful because it's been a tumultuous time in startup land. VCs have grown tighter with investments and startups that were not well-prepared to weather the cold have struggled.

Layoffs have even hit some of the darling industries of 2021 like fintech , healthtech , and proptech.

Below, we list hundreds of the most promising startups of 2022, sorted by industry.

Advertising tech:

The 19 most promising advertising and marketing tech startups of 2022, according to VCs

Climate tech:

The 37 most promising climate-tech startups of 2022, from microplastics to toilets, according to top VCs

Consumer tech:

The 27 most promising consumer startups of 2022, according to VCs

Crypto:

The 53 most promising crypto startups of 2022, according to VCs

Cybersecurity:

The 13 most promising cybersecurity startups of 2022, according to VCs

Education tech:

23 of the most promising edtech startups of 2022, according to top edtech VCs

Fintech:

The 61 most promising fintechs changing the world of banking, trading, and investing, according to top investors

Health tech:

The 21 most promising healthtech startups of 2022, according to top VCs

Real estate/property tech:

The 21 most promising proptech startups of 2022, according to VCs

Retail tech:

24 of the most promising retail startups of 2022, according to top VCs

Supply chain tech:

VCs reveal 41 supply chain startups they're betting on to help solve global logistics chaos

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
