ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A hard-fought game saw the Griffons battle the Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney to a 1-1 tie Friday night at Spratt Memorial Stadium. The first half saw the Griffons dominate the game in every statistic besides goals. Most of the first half was played in the Loper half, with the Griffons outshooting UNK 7-2 in total shots and 5-1 in shots on goal.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO