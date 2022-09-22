ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

gogriffons.com

Football Primer: Griffons back at Spratt to host Washburn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Putting a 36-12 loss at Emporia State in its rearview mirror, Griffon Football returns home for the first time in 23 days for a matchup on Family Day and Military Appreciation Day vs. Washburn at Spratt Stadium. TICKETS + WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN. Griffon Football is...
Griffons and Lopers battle to 1-1 tie

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A hard-fought game saw the Griffons battle the Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney to a 1-1 tie Friday night at Spratt Memorial Stadium. The first half saw the Griffons dominate the game in every statistic besides goals. Most of the first half was played in the Loper half, with the Griffons outshooting UNK 7-2 in total shots and 5-1 in shots on goal.
Griffon Volleyball falls to No. 7 UNK, 3-1

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Griffon Volleyball was multiple two-point swings away from going the distance with and possibly defeating No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney but ultimately fell 3-1 on Friday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse. SET 1. UNK 25, MWSU 23. After falling behind 7-1, Missouri Western (3-9, 0-4 MIAA) strung...
