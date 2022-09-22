Read full article on original website
gogriffons.com
Fey, Griffons earn first home win with 3-2 final over Fort Hays
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It was a match full of firsts for Griffon Volleyball this Saturday afternoon, as Head Coach Jessica Fey earned her first MIAA win and home victory in a 3-2 final vs. Fort Hays State at the MWSU Fieldhouse. SET 1. MWSU 25, FHSU 19. The...
gogriffons.com
Football Primer: Griffons back at Spratt to host Washburn
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Putting a 36-12 loss at Emporia State in its rearview mirror, Griffon Football returns home for the first time in 23 days for a matchup on Family Day and Military Appreciation Day vs. Washburn at Spratt Stadium. TICKETS + WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN. Griffon Football is...
gogriffons.com
Griffons and Lopers battle to 1-1 tie
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A hard-fought game saw the Griffons battle the Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney to a 1-1 tie Friday night at Spratt Memorial Stadium. The first half saw the Griffons dominate the game in every statistic besides goals. Most of the first half was played in the Loper half, with the Griffons outshooting UNK 7-2 in total shots and 5-1 in shots on goal.
gogriffons.com
Griffon Volleyball falls to No. 7 UNK, 3-1
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Griffon Volleyball was multiple two-point swings away from going the distance with and possibly defeating No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney but ultimately fell 3-1 on Friday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse. SET 1. UNK 25, MWSU 23. After falling behind 7-1, Missouri Western (3-9, 0-4 MIAA) strung...
