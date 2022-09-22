ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More

This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let’s see who’s coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
Sportico

TGI Sport Acquiring Sportseen in Push to Expand Geotargeted Ad Space

Anyone who thought TGI Sport’s appetite for acquisitions had been sated was wrong. The sports tech, media and marketing firm recently snapped up a pair of agencies, Interregional Sports Group (ISG) and Brand Brigade, and today it announced the purchase of Sportseen, a London-based a rights-buying and digital advertising sales firm. “The addition of Sportseen—and all three companies—embodies how we plan to transform TGI with aggressive deals in new spaces,” said George Pyne, founder and CEO of Bruin Capital, which along with Quadrant Private Equity owns TGI. “The team will have all the resources of Bruin to build upon this momentum.” The moves...
AdWeek

Creative Flavor: Mary Monroy Is Ready for the Next Evolution of Advertising

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Though relatively new to the advertising industry, Dallas-based Mary Monroy has found a unique merging of her interests as...
AdWeek

Artsy CMO Everette Taylor Steps Down

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Everette Taylor is exiting as CMO of Artsy, the online marketplace for buying and selling art, after nearly three...
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-It’s no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York’s residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand’s first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.
AdWeek

Mozilla Report Finds People Rarely Divert From Pre-installed Browsers

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. A report from non-profit Mozilla finds certain operating systems control browser choice by using convoluted processes to nudge consumers to use their own browsers, rather than allowing them to choose freely.
AdWeek

This Year's World Cup Is a Key Performance Marketing Opportunity for US Brands

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. Historically, marketers have built advertising campaigns around the Olympics, taking advantage of the sports drama, excitement, human interest stories and watercooler moments captivating a global audience. Advertisers reach these engaged fans through a variety of channels, including live video streaming on mobile, which has quickly gained traction with the rise of over-the-top sports streaming.
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Save a TikTok Now Post

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok Now encourages TikTok users to share a “real-time” view of their life each day after receiving a...
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Midsize Firms Top Big Ones in Tough First Half

In today’s column, plaintiffs attorneys asked a judge for more fees and costs as sanctions from Facebook and its law firm; Adams and Reese said it launched a practice to support historically Black colleges and universities; and a former in-house lawyer convicted for murder faces decades in prison. Leading...
TechCrunch

Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth

The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
US News and World Report

Instacart Cuts Staff, Curbs Hiring Before IPO, the Information Reports

(Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc has been letting go staff, slowing hiring and curbing other expenses as it heads toward a public listing, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Instacart in May said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to...
AdWeek

Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
