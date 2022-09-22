Anyone who thought TGI Sport’s appetite for acquisitions had been sated was wrong. The sports tech, media and marketing firm recently snapped up a pair of agencies, Interregional Sports Group (ISG) and Brand Brigade, and today it announced the purchase of Sportseen, a London-based a rights-buying and digital advertising sales firm. “The addition of Sportseen—and all three companies—embodies how we plan to transform TGI with aggressive deals in new spaces,” said George Pyne, founder and CEO of Bruin Capital, which along with Quadrant Private Equity owns TGI. “The team will have all the resources of Bruin to build upon this momentum.” The moves...

