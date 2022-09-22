Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Food bank recognizes National Hunger Action Day
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank held its bimonthly food drive Friday morning at Vineyard Christian Fellowship while recognizing National Hunger Action Day. Dozens of cars lined SE 17th Drive a half an hour before the 10:30 a.m. event was scheduled to start. Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe expressed gratitude for...
WCJB
Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food bank in Gainesville plans to host a press conference for Hunger Action Day. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will the event at Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Gainesville. The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity. The food bank...
WCJB
Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida hospital held a 5k Saturday to raise money for cancer research. . Employees at Lake Butler Hospital hosted the first ever United For A Cure 5k Cancer Walk. People who participated in the walk, community sponsors, and cancer ribbon sales all contributed...
wuft.org
Battle of the bands raises over $25,000 to help end homelessness in Gainesville
An exhilarating atmosphere filled The Wooly on Friday night as about 200 attendees sang and danced while local bands rocked out under the dim red glow of stage lights. Although the crowd was cheering all night, it roared with excitement when it was announced the attendees had raised an all-time high of $25,000 to end homelessness in Gainesville.
WCJB
‘We’re all devastated’: MCPS Crisis team helps students after 13-year-old died
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools crisis team visited Liberty Middle School to help students and staff mourn the loss of a student. 13-year-old Douglas Zazueta was hit by a Marion County maintenance truck on southwest 20th street, between 29th terrace and 30th court Thursday morning. Ocala Police...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Cade Prize selects six finalists
Judges selected six teams to advance to the final round of the 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation competition. The finalists’ rankings will be revealed at the Cade Prize Awards Dinner taking place on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cade Museum in Gainesville. The chosen teams will compete for $67,000 in cash prizes.
WCJB
Toy collectors meet up in Gainesville for Gatorsville CollectorFest Toy Show
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Toy Shows held their first Gatorville Collectorfest in Gainesville. Adults and kids were able to buy toys, comics, artwork, and video games. Dozens of vendors sold vintage and modern collector’s items including Hot Wheels, G.I.-Joe, Stars Wars, and Transformers. The promoter Jeff Davis said...
WCJB
Florida Museum holds plant sale to benefit Butterfly exhibit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum’s fall plant sale kicks off on Friday. At this event, visitors can choose from over 100 species of plants. The sale will run from Friday until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will be held on the lawn by the museum.
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Five
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Five of North Central Florida high school football delivered great games and fantastic highlights. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Buchholz moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 win over Vanguard on a field goal with 14 seconds to play. The Knights dropped to 3-2. NCFL High School Football: Week Five.
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville HempFest calls for legalization of cannabis
A giant banner adorned in rainbow cannabis leaves hung above the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza, with bold text reading “It’s a plant, not a crime.” Navy blue cabanas full of meditation books, hemp-themed clothing, crystals and CBD products surrounded the lawn. Nearly three decades since the...
My Friend Ron
On Sept. 10, 2022, Ronald Wathan Decker II left this world. Ron was magical. He said I was his muse, but I laughed it off. Me, a muse? I looked up the definition of “muse”: it inspires an artist’s work. Ron was an artist, and I would be honored if I inspired him.
wogx.com
Florida middle school student dies after being hit by school district truck, police say
A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission passes residential rental unit permit and inspection program, sets property tax rates, and requests that an affordable housing project look for a new location
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At their regular meeting on September 13, the Alachua County Commission asked an affordable housing project to find a new location, passed a residential rental unit permit and inspection program, and set property taxes for the next fiscal year. Dogwood Village Project. This agenda item...
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
850wftl.com
Teen fatally struck by school maintenance vehicle
OCALA, FL– A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle. The incident occurred Thursday around 6:50 a.m. while the teen was riding on the back of his mother’s motorcycle. According to the report, the teen and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
alachuachronicle.com
GPD completes investigation related to officer behavior following the arrest of Terrell Bradley; three officers get written warnings, two officers get 5-day suspensions without pay, additional training, and 30 hours of community engagement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded the investigation related to improper behavior following the arrest of Mr. Terrell Bradley on July 10, 2022. Consequently, five officers were identified as violating Gainesville Police Department Rules of Conduct by the Internal Affairs Unit. The...
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
