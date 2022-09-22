ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Food bank recognizes National Hunger Action Day

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank held its bimonthly food drive Friday morning at Vineyard Christian Fellowship while recognizing National Hunger Action Day. Dozens of cars lined SE 17th Drive a half an hour before the 10:30 a.m. event was scheduled to start. Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe expressed gratitude for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food bank in Gainesville plans to host a press conference for Hunger Action Day. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will the event at Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Gainesville. The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity. The food bank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida hospital held a 5k Saturday to raise money for cancer research. . Employees at Lake Butler Hospital hosted the first ever United For A Cure 5k Cancer Walk. People who participated in the walk, community sponsors, and cancer ribbon sales all contributed...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Cade Prize selects six finalists

Judges selected six teams to advance to the final round of the 13th annual Cade Prize for Innovation competition. The finalists’ rankings will be revealed at the Cade Prize Awards Dinner taking place on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cade Museum in Gainesville. The chosen teams will compete for $67,000 in cash prizes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Five

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Five of North Central Florida high school football delivered great games and fantastic highlights. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Buchholz moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 win over Vanguard on a field goal with 14 seconds to play. The Knights dropped to 3-2. NCFL High School Football: Week Five.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville HempFest calls for legalization of cannabis

A giant banner adorned in rainbow cannabis leaves hung above the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza, with bold text reading “It’s a plant, not a crime.” Navy blue cabanas full of meditation books, hemp-themed clothing, crystals and CBD products surrounded the lawn. Nearly three decades since the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

My Friend Ron

On Sept. 10, 2022, Ronald Wathan Decker II left this world. Ron was magical. He said I was his muse, but I laughed it off. Me, a muse? I looked up the definition of “muse”: it inspires an artist’s work. Ron was an artist, and I would be honored if I inspired him.
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Florida middle school student dies after being hit by school district truck, police say

A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez

The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

County Commission passes residential rental unit permit and inspection program, sets property tax rates, and requests that an affordable housing project look for a new location

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At their regular meeting on September 13, the Alachua County Commission asked an affordable housing project to find a new location, passed a residential rental unit permit and inspection program, and set property taxes for the next fiscal year. Dogwood Village Project. This agenda item...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Teen fatally struck by school maintenance vehicle

OCALA, FL– A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle. The incident occurred Thursday around 6:50 a.m. while the teen was riding on the back of his mother’s motorcycle. According to the report, the teen and...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD completes investigation related to officer behavior following the arrest of Terrell Bradley; three officers get written warnings, two officers get 5-day suspensions without pay, additional training, and 30 hours of community engagement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded the investigation related to improper behavior following the arrest of Mr. Terrell Bradley on July 10, 2022. Consequently, five officers were identified as violating Gainesville Police Department Rules of Conduct by the Internal Affairs Unit. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL

