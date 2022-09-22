Read full article on original website
KHOU
Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area. In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories. That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.
Houston Basketball: Cougars get its needed big man in Jacob McFarland
Houston Basketball is focusing heavily on the frontcourt in the 2023 recruiting class, with four-star big man Jacob McFarland being the newest piece. When it comes to the identity of the program, Houston Basketball is all about the guards. They’ve had elite players for years, elevating them towards the top tier of college hoops. And this upcoming season is no different, with guys like Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jamal Shead leading the way.
thepostnewspaper.net
A Celebration of the Life of Larry Walker
Former La Marque head football coach/athletic director Larry Walker passed away on Tuesday after an illness. Walker was part of the Cougars’ rise to state football prominence in the 1990s, first as an assistant to head coach Alan Weddell from 1990-97 before becoming head coach from 1998-2001. During Walker’s time with La Marque, the Coogs appeared in six straight Class 4A state championship games from 1993-98 and reached the Region III finals each season from 1992 through 2000.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Dayton High School had two causes for celebration on Friday, Sept. 23. The Dayton Broncos varsity football team won its game against Santa Fe High School by a score of 51-27. The winning game was not the only excitement for the night. Dayton High School also crowned Zannie Sanchez as homecoming queen and Ismael Navarro as homecoming king.
thecomeback.com
College football coach’s postgame comments fall flat
Saturday was a mixed bag for the Houston Cougars. On the positive end, they pulled out a tough 34-27 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Rice Owls. That gave the Cougars their seventh straight win in the Bayou Bucket Classic, a record in the rivalry. On the negative side, it wasn’t a crisp effort, at least not according to Houston’s football coach, Dana Holgorsen.
fox26houston.com
Clear Brook High School senior earns perfect AP score, is one of 306 globally
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A senior at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood was one of 306 students in the world to get a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Research Exam in spring 2022. Clear Creek Independent School District celebrates Safa Prasla being one of only 306 who earned...
Missing Fairview Junior High teacher missing since Thursday, Alvin ISD says
Michelle Reynolds, a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon, Alvin ISD said.
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Mason Woods to bring 1,300 new homes to Cypress; preselling begins Sept. 24
Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region. (Rendering courtesy Taylor Morrison) Officials with Taylor Morrison and Tri Pointe Homes announced in a Sept. 23 press release plans for a new community coming to the Cypress area. Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
Houston Press
Billy Joel Is In A Houston State Of Mind At Minute Maid Park
Call him the Piano Man, the Stranger, the Entertainer, or even a Big Shot (just don't blame him for instigating any conflagrations), Billy Joel doesn't need much of an introduction. His debut album was released just over 50 years ago, and he was a fixture on radio and that TV channel that used to play music videos for decades.
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
Pearland Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new nearby address
Construction is underway at 9000 Broadway St., where the Pearland Buffalo Wild Wings will move late this year. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact Newspaper) Buffalo Wild Wings is relocating within Pearland from its location at 9415 Broadway St. to 9000 Broadway St. in late November or early December, according to the owner. Buffalo Wild Wings is a chain sports bar and restaurant that specializes in a variety of wings. www.buffalowildwings.com/locations/us/tx/pearland/9415-broadway/sports-bar-449.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed
Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
bluebonnetnews.com
FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch
First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
