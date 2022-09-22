ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Sabatini
3d ago

There's NO testing going on that any of the New immune shots work. the FDA is approving them without any testing. So anyone getting a 3rd or 4th shot is a guinea pig. Again I say it again....They have no Data or testing results that the 3RD or 4Th Immune Shots Work.

Greg Bicondoa
2d ago

yep midterms are coming so here comes a new varient so dems can cheat again... dems always love a crisis so they can take advantage of it.

PW
2d ago

No Bidum said it was all over! Fauci is making fun of everyone because he was spreading lies and stupid people believe it. Closing schools, wearing masks, wearing two and three mask, millions of people dying so the hospital could get more money if they put Covid on the death certificate, wearing masks in a car while drive because somehow that virus could creep right under the hood of the car and get right to the driver. Get your shots and boosters and you will be good for years. Giving fake shots to the people like Bidum, Kamalalalalala Blow, Witchmer and they are the ones that all got the fake virus lately. Then they tried to say your dogs and cars could,d get but people woke up and actually laughed about it.

