Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO