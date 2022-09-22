Read full article on original website
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration. The expo will feature dresses, catering,...
Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
Longwe-Smit Captures Gold Singles Title, Sunday at Elon Invite
Liberty Flames redshirt junior Thando Longwe-Smit capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend by winning the Gold singles draw championship match, Sunday at the Elon Invite. Longwe-Smit topped Radford’s Dinos Raptis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. The Cape Town, South Africa native won all four of his singles contest this weekend in straight sets at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
Lynchburg named to list of top 25 college towns, cities
Lynchburg was named alongside the likes of Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Athens (University of Georgia), Eugene (University of Oregon), and Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and others as college communities with charm. The site said Liberty contributes to nearly a quarter of the city’s population and called Lynchburg...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
Longwe-Smit, Thomas-Smith Win 2 Matches Apiece on Day 2 of Elon Invite
Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens
Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
New pharmacy set to open at Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Starting next week, patients at the Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford won’t need to make a separate stop to pick up their prescriptions. On Sept. 29, Genoa Healthcare is slated to open its new integrated pharmacy at the Horizon Behavioral Health Center at 1409 Ole Dominion Boulevard.
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
Flames Continue Fall Slate at Folds of Honor Collegiate
The Flames will continue their four-event fall golf schedule this upcoming week when Liberty participates in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate. The three-day, 54-hole event gets underway on Monday morning at the American Dunes Golf Club (par 72, 7,213 yards) in Grand Haven, Mich. American Dunes Golf Club is...
“Change for Change” Caring Meters make a difference in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Loose change is helping make a difference in Central Virginia. There are ten green “Change for Change” caring meters spread out in different areas across Lynchburg. They look like they’re for parking, but they’re not. The change put in them is donated to local non-profits. There’s even a QR code for people who don’t have change.
Lady Flames catch fire in second period to separate selves from Pride in season-opening 10-2 triumph
Building on its dynasty with a solid foundation of veterans and a sensational class of sophomores, Liberty University’s four-time defending ACHA Division I National Championship women’s hockey team opened its 2022-23 season by extending its winning streak to 41 games with a 10-2 humbling of the Washington Pride U19 team, Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, family lifesaving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use at the scene of a crash. Driving through rain on a rural road this month, according to the university, junior Gabby Cain rounded a corner and came...
