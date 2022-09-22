ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition review

The MSI Crosshair 15 R6E is an excellent gaming laptop that balances hyperfast performance, a vivid display and solid battery life wrapped up in an attractive package. It’s not perfect though, held back by dim display, thick bezels and a few small keys. Pros. +. Great gaming performance. +
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 review — should you bother upgrading?

The iPhone 14 comes with a host of cool features, including satellite connectivity and crash detection, but its unimpressive battery life reduces its appeal. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. iPhone 14 specs. Starting: $799. OS: iOS 16. Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR. CPU:...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 review: The XPS killer

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today — providing convenience that the Dell XPS 13 Plus omits and standing up to the M2 MacBook Air with a gorgeous display, 12th Gen Intel power, fantastic touchpad and keyboard, and a seriously sleek design.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Sorry, but open wireless earbuds are stupid – here’s why

No one else is going to say it, so I will – open wireless earbuds are stupid. I get the concept. I also understand the need for wanting to bring something fresh and “innovative” to market. This ain’t it. Sorry. There’s some confusion about what products...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

5 ways to free up space on an iPhone — clean iPhone storage is just a few taps away

Needing to free up space on an iPhone is a problem many of us have faced. Your iPhone comes with limited storage, but your usage has no limit: Over the years, you download countless apps and updates, accumulate a plethora of pictures and videos, and save endless content from messages and the web. Like many Android phones, you can’t expand it either. Luckily, there are several ways you can clean your iPhone’s storage without compromising on experience.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Everything we know so far

A quick look at the calendar and we can see that a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 should be arriving soon. And lo and behold, we have a Microsoft event on October 12, I wonder if these could be related. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 finally made a significant break from...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Google Pixel Watch: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel Watch is just over the horizon, set to arrive alongside the hotly anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the Made by Google event on October 6. But the Pixel Watch will be one of the more interesting announcements, seeing as it’s the first smartwatch built by Google.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry

President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
ECONOMY
laptopmag.com

Street Fighter 6 hands-on impressions: Fists of glory

Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be a genre-defining entry in the franchise, with a new, mesmerizing art style, an intriguing "Drive System," and simplified yet hard-to-master gameplay that gives everyone a fighting chance. Pros. +. Awesome art style. +. Flashy combos. +. Easy to pick up. +. New...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Sonic Frontiers early hands–on impressions: Oh no

- Free roaming sections feel repetitive. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog — created off the back of a wave of resurging popularity after years of development. But after going hands-on with some of the freeroam section and a linear level, we’re left with a lot of fear.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Cheap 12th gen Intel laptop deal: Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $579

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 combines the latest Intel Core CPU with Google's fast and light ChromeOS. Want a laptop that offers instant start ups, fast processing and long battery life? The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ticks all the boxes. Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Echo Show smart displays have never been cheaper — save up to $50

Amazon's Echo Show Alexa devices are now on sale from $39. In what appears to be a second Prime Day preview, these smart displays are heavily discounted. For a limited time, theEcho Show 8 is just $79 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually retails for $125, so that's $50 in savings — its biggest discount yet. Best Buy (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.
