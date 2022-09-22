Needing to free up space on an iPhone is a problem many of us have faced. Your iPhone comes with limited storage, but your usage has no limit: Over the years, you download countless apps and updates, accumulate a plethora of pictures and videos, and save endless content from messages and the web. Like many Android phones, you can’t expand it either. Luckily, there are several ways you can clean your iPhone’s storage without compromising on experience.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO