MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition review
The MSI Crosshair 15 R6E is an excellent gaming laptop that balances hyperfast performance, a vivid display and solid battery life wrapped up in an attractive package. It’s not perfect though, held back by dim display, thick bezels and a few small keys. Pros. +. Great gaming performance. +
iPhone 14 review — should you bother upgrading?
The iPhone 14 comes with a host of cool features, including satellite connectivity and crash detection, but its unimpressive battery life reduces its appeal. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. iPhone 14 specs. Starting: $799. OS: iOS 16. Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR. CPU:...
iPhone 14 Pro camera shake fixed with iOS 16.0.2 — here's how to download it now
A serious iPhone 14 Pro camera issue is fixed in the latest iOS 16.0.2 update and you are going to want to download it now if you own an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max to ensure you don't damage your camera. Apple launched its iPhone 14 Pro lineup just...
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 review: The XPS killer
The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today — providing convenience that the Dell XPS 13 Plus omits and standing up to the M2 MacBook Air with a gorgeous display, 12th Gen Intel power, fantastic touchpad and keyboard, and a seriously sleek design.
Sorry, but open wireless earbuds are stupid – here’s why
No one else is going to say it, so I will – open wireless earbuds are stupid. I get the concept. I also understand the need for wanting to bring something fresh and “innovative” to market. This ain’t it. Sorry. There’s some confusion about what products...
5 ways to free up space on an iPhone — clean iPhone storage is just a few taps away
Needing to free up space on an iPhone is a problem many of us have faced. Your iPhone comes with limited storage, but your usage has no limit: Over the years, you download countless apps and updates, accumulate a plethora of pictures and videos, and save endless content from messages and the web. Like many Android phones, you can’t expand it either. Luckily, there are several ways you can clean your iPhone’s storage without compromising on experience.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Everything we know so far
A quick look at the calendar and we can see that a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 should be arriving soon. And lo and behold, we have a Microsoft event on October 12, I wonder if these could be related. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 finally made a significant break from...
Google Pixel Watch: Everything we know so far
Google Pixel Watch is just over the horizon, set to arrive alongside the hotly anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the Made by Google event on October 6. But the Pixel Watch will be one of the more interesting announcements, seeing as it’s the first smartwatch built by Google.
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry
President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
Street Fighter 6 hands-on impressions: Fists of glory
Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be a genre-defining entry in the franchise, with a new, mesmerizing art style, an intriguing "Drive System," and simplified yet hard-to-master gameplay that gives everyone a fighting chance. Pros. +. Awesome art style. +. Flashy combos. +. Easy to pick up. +. New...
Amazon officially confirms it will hold a 2nd 'Prime Day' sales event in October
Amazon will be throwing the new sales event right before it heads into its busy holiday season, known internally as "peak."
Sonic Frontiers early hands–on impressions: Oh no
- Free roaming sections feel repetitive. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog — created off the back of a wave of resurging popularity after years of development. But after going hands-on with some of the freeroam section and a linear level, we’re left with a lot of fear.
Cheap 12th gen Intel laptop deal: Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $579
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 combines the latest Intel Core CPU with Google's fast and light ChromeOS. Want a laptop that offers instant start ups, fast processing and long battery life? The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ticks all the boxes. Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714...
Amazon Echo Show smart displays have never been cheaper — save up to $50
Amazon's Echo Show Alexa devices are now on sale from $39. In what appears to be a second Prime Day preview, these smart displays are heavily discounted. For a limited time, theEcho Show 8 is just $79 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually retails for $125, so that's $50 in savings — its biggest discount yet. Best Buy (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.
