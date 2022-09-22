Read full article on original website
WATCH: Maximilian Davis Makes His Debut For Salvatore Ferragamo Tomorrow At 7.30AM
All eyes on Milan! The city is abuzz for MFW, and one of the most exciting moments of the calendar is about to take place on Saturday as British designer Maximilian Davis presents his inaugural collection for Salvatore Ferragamo. What are we bound to be obsessing over come Spring Summer ’23? Better tune in to find out. The show takes place on 9/24 at 13.30PM CET or 7.30AM EST. Watch it right here:
Deeply divisive Monroe biopic 'Blonde' hits Netflix
Destined to be one of the most divisive films of the year, Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" finally lands on Netflix on Wednesday after more than a decade of troubled production. Dominik spent 11 years trying to get the film made, and has credited the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with finally generating interest in the story -- though he reportedly fought long and hard with Netflix over long running time and graphic scenes.
