El Paso, TX

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
Last Thursdays El Paso Hosting Popular Tour Of 3D Balloon Murals

Last Thursdays El Paso returns with another immersive art walk across town, including a tour of the famous 3D mylar balloon murals created by local artist Tino Ortega. On the last Thursday of the month, join Last Thursdays El Paso in partnership with Visit El Paso and local artist Tino Ortega to discover the meaning behind some of El Paso's most famous murals created to unite our community.
EL PASO, TX
I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better

A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
EL PASO, TX
Scream and Shout, KLAQ Halloween Parade Returns for 2022

One Source Federal Credit Union presents the KLAQ Halloween Parade, Monday, Oct. 31st at Album Park. Start making plans to participate or attend now. KLAQ will also conduct a city-wide Haunted House Decorating Contest, an online Pet Costume contest courtesy of Vista Hills Animal Hospital, and more ways to get in the spirit of the season to win. More info on this coming soon.
EL PASO, TX
Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso

Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
EL PASO, TX
