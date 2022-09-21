Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
El Paso’s Halloween Parade Returns In 2022 To Scare Up Family Fun
El Paso's annual Halloween Parade returns to Album Park to enjoy some good family fun in October. For the last 37 years, it's been a tradition for El Paso families to gather at Album Park for the annual Halloween parade hosted by our partner station KLAQ. Last year alone, over...
Local Tux Shop Reaches Out To El Paso Teen After Viral Homecoming Proposal Video
I am a strong believer in the phrase, “After every storm there is a rainbow,” and that proved to be correct for one El Paso teen who was in a near-fatal accident earlier this month. I previously shared the story of Franklin High School Junior Lucas Torres and...
22-Year-Old El Pasoan Goes TikTok Viral Thanks To Karaoke Video
One local El Pasoan has gone viral on TikTok after posting a karaoke video that gained nearly 4 million views overnight. Watch this 22-year-old (@tumadreautin) from El Paso impress the heck out of TikTok when the "Spirit of Shaggy" overcomes him during karaoke night. Imagine going to bed with only...
Sister Owned El Paso Concert Venue Bringing 2 Shows In October
Don Haskins, Abraham Chavez, The Rockhouse... we've seen some incredible shows happen at these venues in town. Well as anyone would tell you, there's way more venues in town including The Lowbrow or the Love Buzz. But as of 2021, there's another venue that's been hosting some energetic & rowdy...
El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tours Back with Octoboo Frightseeing Adventures
El Paso Streetcar is going to ghost you in October, but not in the rejected without closure kind of way. More like in the Historically Haunted Trolly Ghost Tour way. And below you'll find details on how and when you can RSVP your seat for the frightfully fun street car ride.
Help an El Paso Clown Make the Top 10 In Face of Horror Contest
Halloween month is quickly approaching which means time to get your costumes ready. But some people, need to bust out their costumes now to win big. There are some people in El Paso who live for Halloween and go all out. Especially one particular dude who loves to frighten people with his spooky clown looks.
A Lucky El Paso Fan Got To Party With YouTube Superstars
Seeing a live show is one thing, BEING on stage at a live show or MEETING our favorite celebrities, that's a whole 'nother feeling! We've seen some lucky El Paso fans be on stage before, like the one fan who got to shred with Hollywood Undead or the Metallica fan who got to be in one of their music videos.
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Last Thursdays El Paso Hosting Popular Tour Of 3D Balloon Murals
Last Thursdays El Paso returns with another immersive art walk across town, including a tour of the famous 3D mylar balloon murals created by local artist Tino Ortega. On the last Thursday of the month, join Last Thursdays El Paso in partnership with Visit El Paso and local artist Tino Ortega to discover the meaning behind some of El Paso's most famous murals created to unite our community.
El Paso Is Inspiration For Album Title & Short Film For TX Rocker
We know El Paso has been a hot spot for both recording artists, and musicians filming music videos here. Well there's been another one that has recorded here in town, out at Sonic Ranch studios in Tornillo: the rock/country/90s alt-rock artist Koe Wetzel. Hailing from Pittsburg (not the city in...
National Parks In and Around El Paso Offering Free Admission Saturday
If you’ve ever wanted to sled down a stories-high gypsum sand dune or see El Capitan in all its glory, this Saturday will be a good time to do it. The National Parks Service is observing National Public Lands Day on Saturday, and admission to many national parks will be free.
I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better
A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
City Manager: City Still Trying to Entice Great Wolf Lodge or Kalahari Resort to Come to El Paso
City Manager Tommy Gonzalez isn’t giving up on his dream of El Paso one day having a resort. In an interview with one of the local news stations Gonzalez revealed the city still wants Great Wolf Lodge to build a waterpark resort here. And if not Great Wolf than a Kalahari Resort will do.
Scream and Shout, KLAQ Halloween Parade Returns for 2022
One Source Federal Credit Union presents the KLAQ Halloween Parade, Monday, Oct. 31st at Album Park. Start making plans to participate or attend now. KLAQ will also conduct a city-wide Haunted House Decorating Contest, an online Pet Costume contest courtesy of Vista Hills Animal Hospital, and more ways to get in the spirit of the season to win. More info on this coming soon.
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
Best Attendees at the UTEP Football Game Goes to These Greats
If you attended the UTEP Miners football game vs. Boise State then you may have spotted a couple of celebrities. Besides UTEP Miners stealing the spotlight for winning and playing a great game, they weren't the only cool guys around. If you watched the college football game on CBS Sports...
EPFD Is Hosting a Fun Fire Fest Event That’s Free for the Family
There is an event coming up that could benefit the entire family and that is free to attend. If you have at all been curious about the Fire Fighters' work environment you can learn more about it in October. Now I only say the entire family could benefit because of...
Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso
Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
