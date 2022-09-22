Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee soothes Denver homeless people
There’s magic in cups of hot coffee. National Coffee Day is Thursday. I love coffee. I had my first cup as a tot. My mom always let me drink it with her and by the time I was 8 I was drinking coffee every day.
denverite.com
These Green Valley Ranch houses were made in a factory! They’re way better (and cheaper) than they sound
Over the next decades, downtown Denver’s population will likely double. But that’s not the only place growth is happening. The city’s also sprawling into the sunflower fields of the Eastern Plains, past Peña Boulevard, near Tower Road. There, new homes are filling the yawning gap between...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
Westword
Farmers' Market Finds: Björn's Colorado Honey Provides a Taste of Colorado Wildflowers
It’s peak season for farmers’ markets. No matter your neighborhood, you can find local produce and handcrafted goodies near you. In Farmers’ Market Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights some standout local farmers’ market vendors and dishes up a recipe using their goods.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Denver program offers free rent to fill empty storefronts
DENVER (AP) — It’s about 9:30 on a Thursday morning, and the buzz at Tea with Tae on Denver’s 16th Street Mall is comfortingly familiar. The espresso machine is going, soothing music is piping through the speakers, and there’s a clutch of people catching up on office chit-chat while they wait for their drinks. This is usually the busiest time of day, according to owner Tae O’Dorisio.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
denverite.com
Casa Bonita workers learn a second language while restaurant renovations are underway
Twenty-nine Casa Bonita staff members received their language certifications during a ceremony at The Action Center in Lakewood Thursday. Staffers were offered English classes to Spanish speakers and Spanish to English speakers over a 16-week, 32-class program. The program was led by Dana Rodriguez, the executive chef hired to improve...
denverite.com
The city shut down Mutiny Information Cafe. Denver rallied and saved it in less than 24 hours.
Update on Sept. 24: This story and headline have been updated. Mutiny Information Cafe, a counter-cultural gathering spot at 2 South Broadway, has had a tough run the past few years. There was the pandemic, co-owner Jim Norris said. Co-owner Matt Megyesi was hospitalized for months and nearly died. The...
Westword
Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City
The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 17-23
New additions just keep coming to Denver's dining scene as we head into fall. And if the cooler weather has you craving spicy food, there are two new options for Thai. In Edgewater, one of the co-owners of Daughter Thai, Orrapan Botthaisong, debuted her first solo venture, La Mai Thai Kitchen, named after her mother. Westword spoke with her about the concept and her journey to becoming a restaurant owner after moving to Denver from Thailand a decade ago.
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
Westword
Five Colorado Cannabis Products Worth the Search
Shopping for weed in Denver is equal parts fun and frustrating: There's no shortage of products to choose from, but figuring out what to spend your money on gets difficult. Always scouring dispensaries for the best strains, hash, and edibles in Denver, I'm happy to share my high notes with you. Here are five brands or products that I've found impressive; uou might have to drive across town to get them, but they're worth the effort.
'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more
The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
Denver To Offer 140 Homeless People $12,000 In Cash As Part Of 'Basic Income' Project
Denver, Colorado, is providing a total of about $1,000 in cash a month to more than 140 homeless people to help them to find stable housing, the city officials announced last week. According to Fox News, Denver City Council has approved a $2 million contract with the Denver Basic Income...
Government Technology
Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands
(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
Cold case: Who killed Clifton Holloway 17 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve the cold case murder of Clifton Holloway.
