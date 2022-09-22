ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Denver program offers free rent to fill empty storefronts

DENVER (AP) — It’s about 9:30 on a Thursday morning, and the buzz at Tea with Tae on Denver’s 16th Street Mall is comfortingly familiar. The espresso machine is going, soothing music is piping through the speakers, and there’s a clutch of people catching up on office chit-chat while they wait for their drinks. This is usually the busiest time of day, according to owner Tae O’Dorisio.
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City

The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 17-23

New additions just keep coming to Denver's dining scene as we head into fall. And if the cooler weather has you craving spicy food, there are two new options for Thai. In Edgewater, one of the co-owners of Daughter Thai, Orrapan Botthaisong, debuted her first solo venture, La Mai Thai Kitchen, named after her mother. Westword spoke with her about the concept and her journey to becoming a restaurant owner after moving to Denver from Thailand a decade ago.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Colorado Cannabis Products Worth the Search

Shopping for weed in Denver is equal parts fun and frustrating: There's no shortage of products to choose from, but figuring out what to spend your money on gets difficult. Always scouring dispensaries for the best strains, hash, and edibles in Denver, I'm happy to share my high notes with you. Here are five brands or products that I've found impressive; uou might have to drive across town to get them, but they're worth the effort.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
Government Technology

Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands

(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

