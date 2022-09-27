ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones: Infowars host delays Sandy Hook trial testimony as he defends rant at families

By Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie and Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Alex Jones has delayed his return to the Sandy Hook trial witness box until next week following his rant at reporters outside a Connecticut courthouse.

His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him, and he is now expected to return as a witness next Wednesday after a judge decided against punishing him for the stunt.

During the press conference, Jones said that the jurors in the case should do their own research, something which is absolutely not permitted in the trial.

The defence move on Friday follows a heated outburst the day before, where Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer.

He lost his temper after being told he put a “target on the back” of victims’ families by calling them “crisis actors” in the 2012 elementary school shooting he branded a hoax in broadcasts to millions.

“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry,” Jones told the court.

On Friday morning, Jones’ attorney said they would not cross-examine him at this time in a bid to “lower the temperature” in the court.

Jones told reporters there was “no need” for cross-examination because, he claims, Thursday’s theatrics were more harmful to the plaintiffs’ than himself.

1776
5d ago

This guy is really damaged, like deeply missing chromosomes damaged, no soul damaged, brain cell damaged. MAGA damaged

Doron Haendel
4d ago

the judge should wait until the jury reaches their verdict to find both Jones and his lawyer in contempt and lock them up for a few days.

Martha Guerrero
2d ago

Unbelievable the power of white privilege ! There’s no denying he should’ve been in jail for contempt ! 😤

