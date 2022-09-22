ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Two migrants arrested for displaying a fictious paper license plate

GOLIAD, Texas – On Friday afternoon, a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Operation Lone Star Taskforce deputy conducted a traffic stop on N. Highway 59 in Goliad County. The vehicle displayed a fictious paper license plate and had an altered Vehicle Identification Number. The deputy discovered both occupants were migrants and arrested both. The deputy then transported both to the Goliad County Jail.
