Sandi's Diner opening Monday in old Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great news for Corpus Christi! Sandi's Diner will open at their new location, the former Hamlin Pharmacy, on Monday, Sept. 26. After more than 60 years, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, which originally opened as Hamlin Pharmacy with a full diner and gift shop, closed on May 7.
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Vigils will be held for London ISD students involved in ATV crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending 3 London ISD students to the hospital. The information is limited at this time on the students conditions. County Commissioner, Brent Chesney created a post to his social media page stating that two prayer vigils will be...
Two migrants arrested for displaying a fictious paper license plate
GOLIAD, Texas – On Friday afternoon, a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Operation Lone Star Taskforce deputy conducted a traffic stop on N. Highway 59 in Goliad County. The vehicle displayed a fictious paper license plate and had an altered Vehicle Identification Number. The deputy discovered both occupants were migrants and arrested both. The deputy then transported both to the Goliad County Jail.
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
National Recovery Month: How one Coastal Bend organization is bringing comfort to those struggling with addiction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has served the area for over 50 years, helping with prevention, intervention and treatment for those who may be struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction. Through monthly events offering activities for adults and youth, those...
gotodestinations.com
12 Fantastic & Fun Things to do in Kingsville, Texas
Kingsville, Texas is a charming city located in the southern tip of the state. With a population of just over 26,000, Kingsville is the perfect place to enjoy a small-town experience while still having access to all the amenities of a larger city. The city is home to beautiful parks...
Is your child's daycare safe? Childcare advocates warn against unlicensed facilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people have been arrested in Lockhart in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare center. It calls into question the safety protocols that are in place, to make sure that children are being handed to the right caregivers. The incident occurred...
Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children. A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust. Some...
energyintel.com
US' Driftwood LNG Teeters as Corpus Christi Locks in Supply
The Cheniere Energy LNG juggernaut continues to roll, with the company this week striking a deal ensuring an initial 1.7 billion cubic feet of supply for its expanding Corpus Christi LNG export project along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Permian Basin’s bounty of associated gas could be a curse if...
Nueces Co. sees more opioid overdoses than other urban counties, local leaders say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders are addressing concerns in the Coastal Bend regarding opioid overdoses. They said it's more of an issue here than in other urban counties. Medical experts said that the opioid crisis is across Texas and only getting worse every year. One of the...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
ccpdblotter.com
NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT
Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Jordan Padilla who has an outstanding warrant for Robbery ($20,000 Bond). Jordan is described as a 20-year-old male, who stands 6’02” feet, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Corpus Christi housing market seeing fewer buyers as interest rates rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the third time Wednesday, slowing down people's ability and, in some cases, interest, in homebuying. Although homes are still selling, a downward trend in buyers is leaving houses on the market longer than even just six months ago, when homeowners were able to set their price, said Homesource Mortgage branch manager and mortgage loan officer Claudia Mostaghasi.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions
A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
