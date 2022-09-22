ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are booksellers doing after last year’s supply chain snags?

It’s been a bumpy couple of years for book publishers and retailers. Demand for print books spiked early in the pandemic, just as the business of making them was complicated by a paper shortage and other supply chain problems. We heard last year that was cutting into profitability during...
As Fed’s “soft landing” gets harder, laid-off workers will have less of a safety net

The Federal Reserve has doggedly pursued its campaign to bring down inflation with successive interest-rate hikes to slow the economy — including earlier this week. And with each rate hike, the Fed has ratcheted up its projection of how much economic pain will result —particularly in the form of higher unemployment. The rate now stands at 3.7%.
