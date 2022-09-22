ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Hurricane Ian – live updates: Florida landfall approaches as storm nearing Category 5

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida in the next few hours, with wind speeds of up to 155mph meaning the storm is nearing the most dangerous Category 5 status.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ian was expected to cause “life-threatening” storm surges, catastrophic winds and flooding on Florida’s southwest coast.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground. He said 8,000 people were without power in southeastern Florida and that 30,000 state personnel were on alert to help respond...
Ford breaks ground on $5.6B Tennessee EV project

Detroit-based general contractor Walbridge broke ground on Ford’s $5.6 billion battery and electric vehicle manufacturing campus, dubbed BlueOval City, last week near Stanton, Tennessee, according to a company announcement. The facility, which is on track to be completed in 2025, will create approximately 6,000 jobs when it opens and...
Tutor Perini tapped for $4B Capital Beltway project

Maryland DOT has selected Los Angeles-based general contractor Tutor Perini to design and build toll lanes along about 14 miles of I-495 and I-270 in the Washington, D.C. area, the company announced on Sept. 21. The state agency has estimated this first phase of construction will cost $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, the Washington Post reported, and the overall cost is estimated at $11 billion or higher.
