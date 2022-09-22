Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to category 4 hurricane, life-threatening flooding and winds expected after landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian winds exceed 155mph en route to Florida
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ian approached category five strength as it churned toward the Florida coast. “There is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,”
Hurricane Ian – live updates: Florida landfall approaches as storm nearing Category 5
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida in the next few hours, with wind speeds of up to 155mph meaning the storm is nearing the most dangerous Category 5 status.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ian was expected to cause “life-threatening” storm surges, catastrophic winds and flooding on Florida’s southwest coast.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground. He said 8,000 people were without power in southeastern Florida and that 30,000 state personnel were on alert to help respond...
Tilray's SweetWater Brewing Company Unveils New Fall Craft-Beer Lineup
SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced its fall craft-beer lineup, which includes its new H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA and the return of its Mosaic Single Hop Hazy IPA. Starting this October, SweetWater’s fall beers will be available in select markets across the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West swamped with surf, flooding, wind from Hurricane Ian
In some spots in Key West, it’s hard to tell where the street ends and the ocean begins. As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, waves rolled into the Southernmost City Tuesday and Wednesday and winds picked up, with gusts as high as 70 mph. Power outages also are reported, with...
constructiondive.com
Ford breaks ground on $5.6B Tennessee EV project
Detroit-based general contractor Walbridge broke ground on Ford’s $5.6 billion battery and electric vehicle manufacturing campus, dubbed BlueOval City, last week near Stanton, Tennessee, according to a company announcement. The facility, which is on track to be completed in 2025, will create approximately 6,000 jobs when it opens and...
constructiondive.com
Tutor Perini tapped for $4B Capital Beltway project
Maryland DOT has selected Los Angeles-based general contractor Tutor Perini to design and build toll lanes along about 14 miles of I-495 and I-270 in the Washington, D.C. area, the company announced on Sept. 21. The state agency has estimated this first phase of construction will cost $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, the Washington Post reported, and the overall cost is estimated at $11 billion or higher.
Comments / 0