Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida in the next few hours, with wind speeds of up to 155mph meaning the storm is nearing the most dangerous Category 5 status.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ian was expected to cause “life-threatening” storm surges, catastrophic winds and flooding on Florida’s southwest coast.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground. He said 8,000 people were without power in southeastern Florida and that 30,000 state personnel were on alert to help respond...

