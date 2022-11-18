Are Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Engaged? ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers

They’re the cutest! Bachelor in Paradise stars Serene Russell and Brandon Jones hit it off the moment they locked eyes during season 8 . Do they get engaged in Mexico? Keep reading to see season 8 spoilers and more!

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Engaged?

You’re in luck, Bachelor Nation fans! Serene, 27, and Brandon, 27, reportedly got engaged on the beach in Mexico, according to Reality Steve. While the couple contemplates getting married after host Jesse Palmer reveals he's ordained, they opt to wait before making the big leap.

The reality dating series definitely expedites relationships and couples have a very limited time to get to know each other before possibly getting engaged. Serene actually credited being on Bachelor alum Clayton Echard ’s season for helping her become better in relationships.

“My time on the show has for sure impacted how I will date in the future because before I thought I was being so open in dating, but watching it back on TV I realized I had some walls up,” the elementary school teacher told Bachelor Nation in March. “I truly learned so much about myself on this journey so I have a lot to take with me into dating in the future.”

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones Still Together?

The pair have been hush-hush about their relationship status since filming wrapped. However, they didn't hide their love while filming the season 8 reunion on November 4. Photos from the taping showed Serene sitting on Brandon's lap with her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

They both follow each other on Instagram, which is another indication that their romance is still going strong.

Another small clue happened when Serene shared a romantic caption to accompany a smiling selfie on September 11. “And all the pieces fall right into place,” she wrote.

Who Are Serene Russell and Brandon Jones on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Fans first met Serene on Clayton’s season, which premiered in January 2022. She was eliminated after hometown dates, and the leading man, 29, went on to date season 26 contestant Susie Evans until their split on September 23.

Despite their uncoupling, Serene called Clayton “a great guy" after being sent home.

"I did a lot of work with my breakup and going home to make sure that I'm not putting my walls back up, so I definitely feel ready to find that person," the Oklahoma native told Entertainment Tonight in February. "If the right opportunity presents itself … and I feel like it's something that's meant for me, then I would definitely be open to that."

As for Brandon, he was the runner-up during Bachelorette alum Michelle Young ’s season last summer, and she broke things off after he proposed during the finale. The leading lady, 29, went on to get engaged to now-ex Nayte Olukoya .

That being said, the Oregon native wasn’t holding on to any negative feelings toward his former flame.

“I will always, always, always love Michelle. Unfortunately, I don’t think that it would be respectful to love her in that manner anymore,” he said during an appearance on Nick Viall ’s “The Viall Files” podcast in December. “The door is open as a friend in a respectful way.”

When it comes to finding his own partner, Brandon added, “My person has to choose me first … But I can’t be a second option.”