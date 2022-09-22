ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry

President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
Nature.com

AlphaFold developers win US$3-million Breakthrough Prize

DeepMind’s system for predicting the 3D structure of proteins is among five recipients of science’s most lucrative awards. You have full access to this article via your institution. The researchers behind the AlphaFold artificial-intelligence (AI) system have won one of this year’s US$3-million Breakthrough prizes — the most...
notebookcheck.net

US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
geteducated.com

Math Majors: A Guide to Higher Education in Mathematics

Are you thinking about majoring in math? Then you’re making a great decision! Math is a fascinating and versatile field of study leading to infinite possibilities. This guide will discuss what math majors can do with their degree, the different specializations within the field, and how to choose the right program for you.
natureworldnews.com

Evolution of Brown Algae Has a Big Help to Biofuels

When you think about algae, you might imagine vivid green strands swaying in a stream or blue-green blooms invading lakes. However, the vast majority of these complex aquatic creatures that exchange sunlight for energy are brown in hue, such as the vast forests of seaweeds seen in arctic areas or along California's coast.
