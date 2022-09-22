Read full article on original website
Related
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
Opinion: 10 Tips to Help Community Organizations Bring Needed Services into Schools￼
As students return to school in the coming weeks, many will need extra support — not just with academics, but also with social and emotional development. This can’t just fall to teachers and other school staff. It’s up to everyone in the community to show up for young people. Teachers are most certainly feeling the […]
We Asked Medical Professionals For Secrets Of Their Jobs, And Here Are 17 Things They Said
"When you’re rude to them, you will probably wait longer.... Have some patience, patients!"
An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry
President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nature.com
AlphaFold developers win US$3-million Breakthrough Prize
DeepMind’s system for predicting the 3D structure of proteins is among five recipients of science’s most lucrative awards. You have full access to this article via your institution. The researchers behind the AlphaFold artificial-intelligence (AI) system have won one of this year’s US$3-million Breakthrough prizes — the most...
notebookcheck.net
US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
geteducated.com
Math Majors: A Guide to Higher Education in Mathematics
Are you thinking about majoring in math? Then you’re making a great decision! Math is a fascinating and versatile field of study leading to infinite possibilities. This guide will discuss what math majors can do with their degree, the different specializations within the field, and how to choose the right program for you.
natureworldnews.com
Evolution of Brown Algae Has a Big Help to Biofuels
When you think about algae, you might imagine vivid green strands swaying in a stream or blue-green blooms invading lakes. However, the vast majority of these complex aquatic creatures that exchange sunlight for energy are brown in hue, such as the vast forests of seaweeds seen in arctic areas or along California's coast.
Comments / 0