Snow Hill, NC

High School Football: Wilson, Rams off to historic start

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Five weeks into the high school football season and a zero remains in the loss column for Greene Central.

For the Rams, it is just their second 5-0 start in program history, matching the 2015 season in which the team won eight straight to start the year on the way to finishing 10-2.

Despite the strong start to the season, Greene Central is 0-0 going into tonight’s matchup with SouthWest Edgecombe, at least in the minds of head coach Jay Wilson, his assistant coaches and his players.

“We’re also going to make sure that we don’t overlook any opponent, no matter their record or who’s out for them. Everybody is 0-0 on each Friday night and that’s the approach we need to take,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who is in his fourth year at the helm, has turned the program around in a short window that was also hampered by the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The team went a combined 9-20 in his first three years as head coach, including 4-7 last fall, but the Rams bounced back in a big way this year.

A North Carolina A&T alumnus, Wilson coached in the Greensboro area for several seasons before coming back to the eastern part of the state and eventually taking the job at Greene Central.

He spent his high school playing days on the gridiron at Princeton, noting he knew as soon as he graduated he wanted to get into coaching so he could pass along the life lessons his coaches taught him.

“My family was still here and so I came back home and pieces fall where they go and I wound up in a really good spot here in Snow Hill with Greene Central, and I made it my home,” Wilson said.

This season, the Rams are not just winning, they are dominating their opponents, having outscored the opposition by a combined 210-32 in their five games.

As for what has led to the team’s undefeated start to the season, Wilson needed just one word: preparation.

He credited the hard work of his assistant coaches, from the coordinators to the specialists, in preparing their respective group of players each week for Friday night.

Wilson added that for the two-and-a-half hours the team has to practice each day Monday through Thursday, not one moment goes to waste.

“There is no wasted time, there is no wasted motion, everybody is working hard on their individual skill that they’re going to bring back to the team,” Wilson said.”Then we put all those things together and the product is what it’s been for these first five games.”

Another key to this season for the Rams is increased experience levels, as the team had just six seniors last year. That number doubled this fall.

Many of those upperclassmen are at the forefront of the team’s potent offense and stout defense, as they are all focused on reaching the team goals.

“Everybody is locked in to what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish, and they have been since we walked off the field against Burlington Cummings last year,” Wilson said.

Greene Central has not lost since suffering a narrow 36-28 loss to Cummings in the opening round of the 2021 2A state playoffs.

While there is excitement around the program’s historic start, Wilson said his team will continue to take things week by week as the Rams work toward their end goal.

“We love making history, but we tell them history happens week to week, it happens day by day and it happens play by play,” Wilson said. “Once it’s all over, you can look back and say, ‘Man, this was something special,’ but we have to do it week by week.”

As for handling outside pressure and hype from media and other sources, the Rams are keeping things in-house, or as Wilson says, in-family.

He said he is making sure the entire team stays focused and ignores highlight videos or rankings.

“Even though we appreciate all of that stuff, if you’re not with us Monday through Thursday between 3:30 and 6:30, then your opinion of us isn’t what we’re concerned about,” Wilson said.

The team will just continue to practice and work hard the same every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so it can play the same each Friday night.

As for the rest of the season, Wilson is looking for more of the same, and also hoping his team can stay healthy.

“The main part is making sure that we’re as healthy as humanly possible going into each week and making sure that we’re prepared going into each week,” Wilson said.

He added the community support has continued to be great, as parents and others help out with everything from laundry to feeding both the varsity and JV teams before games.

“They come by and make sure the guys understand they are proud of us and what we’re doing and they want us to keep going and keep representing the community and the county as we have been,” Wilson said.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

