Read full article on original website
Related
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Travels to George Mason for A-10 Showdown
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 24, 2022) – After a solid start to Atlantic 10 play, the Fordham women's soccer team continues conference action on Sunday, as the Rams head to George Mason for a 1:00 PM match. Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10) began conference action last week with a...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Powers Past St. Bonaventure, 3-0
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – (September 24, 2022) – The Fordham Rams put together a 90-minute barrage on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday afternoon, scoring three second half goals for a 3-0 shutout victory in Atlantic 10 men's soccer action at the Marra Athletics Complex. Fordham (3-1-4, 1-0-1...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Completes Play at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf wrapped up play at the MacDonald Cup, finishing 11th. Minnesota held on for the team title as did St. John's Peicheng Chen for individual honors. Nicholas Manning matched his career-low of 70 on Sunday, carding three birdies on three consecutive holes to lead...
fordhamsports.com
Football Travels to Ohio on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by traveling to Athens, Ohio, to face the Ohio University Bobcats in Peden Stadium on Saturday, September 24, at 2:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordhamsports.com
Fordham University Athletics
FOR Sluys, Jack PENALTY KICK GOAL, goal number 1 for season. Clock FOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SBU Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Skoumbakis, Demetri at goalie for Fordham. 00:00 Pucci, Nicolas at goalie for St. Bonaventure. 02:08 Offside against St. Bonaventure.
fordhamsports.com
#16 Water Polo Downed by #5 USC
Stanford, Calif. – (September 23, 2022) – Making their inaugural appearance at the MPSF Invitational, the #16 Fordham Rams had a stiff opening test in the #5 USC Trojans, falling by a 17-8 score at Stanford's Belardi Pool. Fordham opened the scoring with an extra-man goal by Jacopo...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Opens with Two Rounds at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf began the annual MacDonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course and finished 36 holes on day one in 10th place. Minnesota leads all schools with a combined 1-over 701, while St. John's Peicheng Chen's 11-under leads all individuals. John Kryscio carded a season-low...
fordhamsports.com
Fordham Football Partners with SNY
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University is excited to announce a partnership with SNY to televise three football games from Jack Coffey Field, which started on September 17, with the Homecoming win over UAlbany. "I am thrilled to announce our continued partnership with SNY," said Fordham director of athletics Ed...
Comments / 0