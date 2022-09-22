Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Could Make His Return This Week
If we could take away one of the many things away from this season is that the pitching staff has been plummeted with injuries. Big arms have missed significant time and some will not be at 100 percent for the postseason (playoffs start in 17 days but who’s counting?).
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Continues to Make History This Season
We all know the Dodgers have been dominant during Dave Roberts’ tenure. Since his first season in 2016, the Dodgers have made the playoffs every single year, and have won the NL West six out of seven times. When the Dodgers clinched their 2022 postseason berth, Roberts became the...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen to Be Shut Down for a Few Days
Sometimes it’s hard to tell if a bit of news is new bad news or just an extension of the previous bad news, but with Blake Treinen’s 2022 season so far, it’s mostly on and the same. We heard from Dave Roberts on Wednesday that the previous...
Dodgers News: Daniel Hudson’s Option Picked Up for 2023 Season
Daniel Hudson will be back in Dodger blue in 2023. On Thursday, it was announced that the Dodgers had exercised the injured reliever’s $6.5 million option for next season. Hudson was one of the team’s top relievers this season, before suffering a fluke torn ACL that ended his season back in June.
Dodgers vs Cardinals: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 24
History took place last night at Dodger Stadium as Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit HR No. 700. That was the main focus last night which took away from the fact that the Dodgers got roundhoused by the Red Birds, 11-0. Tonight the Dodgers will look to redeem themselves with their...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hopes to ‘Continue Playing for a Long Time’
Age is just a construct in the world of professional sports. When you reach anything past 35 years old, you are considered ancient and chances are you will be out of the league within the next few seasons. Justin Turner has reached the age of no return, but yet he...
Dodgers: Big Injury News, Postseason Roster Crunch, Gonsolin’s Role & More!
The biggest question for the Dodgers as they get set for postseason play is the pitching staff. Which four guys are going to be the starters? Which nine guys are going to fill out the bullpen? Who’s going to close big games? And, maybe most importantly, will everyone be healthy and ready to go?
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Thankful LA Helped Revitalize His Love of the Game
Former Dodgers fan favorite Albert Pujols is one of the most decorated ball players in the game and definitely in this past generation. And on Friday, he became the fourth player ever to hit 700 home runs in the Major Leagues. Pujols entered the league back in 2001 with the...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Return Plan Laid Out by Dave Roberts
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, on the injured list since late August with a right forearm strain, threw a live batting practice session at Dodger Stadium on Thursday before L.A.’s series finale with the Diamondbacks. After the session, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts updated the media and gave a peek...
Dodgers vs Cardinals: How to Watch Friday’s Game, Free Streaming, Start Time and More
The Dodgers finally aren’t playing the Arizona Diamondbacks! LA welcomes the St. Louis Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for a three game set and the first series that we’ve had in a while that might have a postseason feel. If you’re looking for the game on SportsNet LA, I’m...
Dodgers News: If Blake Treinen Can Pitch, He’ll Be On The Postseason Roster
The Dodgers have been struck with tons of bad luck on the pitching side of things this season. The postseason is a little more than two weeks away and the Dodgers are still unsure about some of their key arms like Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and arguably their best reliever, Blake Treinen.
Dodgers News: Roberts Removes Craig Kimbrel from Closer’s Role
Dodger fans rejoice! The day you’ve all been waiting for has finally come!. One day after allowing a go-ahead 9th inning home run, his fifth run allowed in four games, Craig Kimbrel has been removed from the Dodgers’ closer position. It’s pretty surprising it took this long, considering...
Dodgers News: Phil Bickford Went Through A Bunch of Emotions Serving Up Albert Pujols’ 700th Homer
After 3.2 innings by Andrew Heaney in which he allowed 2 earned runs, 2 walks and home run number 699 to Albert Pujols, the pitcher was taken out of the game with Albert coming to the plate for the third time of the night. He was replaced by Phil Bickford and history was made.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman vs Paul Goldschmidt, Who is the Real NL MVP?
After being a clear front-runner for the NL MVP award all season long, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt may have some late-season competition. Coming off his third NL Player of the Week award earlier this month, Freddie Freeman is scorching hot. As of Friday, he leads the league in batting average, hits and doubles, and has been arguably the best player on the best team in baseball all season long.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Was Fine with Dave Roberts’ Controversial Decision
Dave Roberts removed Julio Urias from Thursday night’s start after 89 pitches and just 5.1 innings. He prevented Urias an opportunity to get a win in the game, essentially ending his chance at back-to-back 20-win seasons. Evan Phillips ended up stranding the runner on the bases, and the Dodgers...
Dodgers News: A New Wrinkle in the Daniel Hudson Contract
Earlier this week, the Dodgers came to an agreement with reliever Daniel Hudson on a new contract for the 2023 season. It was initially reported that the club had only exercised a team option, but it turned out to, in fact, be a contract extension. The 35-year-old will be making...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Heads to the Injured List
The Dodgers made an unexpected move today in sending Dustin May to the 15-day injured list. The initial report is back tightness for the right-hander. In a corresponding move, Andre Jackson has been recalled from Triple-A. May has made six starts since returning from Tommy John surgery and has had...
