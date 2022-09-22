Read full article on original website
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coroner: Juvenile killed in shooting at South Carolina Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male. Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant […]
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
The Post and Courier
Cyclist perishes in Goose Creek
A late-night collision on Wednesday, Sept. 21 reportedly resulted in the death of an individual operating a bicycle in the area of Stratford High School along Crowfield Boulevard. The Goose Creek PD responded to the fatality, but haven't immediately released details regarding what caused the crash nor the exact time...
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
live5news.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
Sunday fire damages home on Taber Circle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was badly damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire in Charleston. Four adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire, which happened on Taber Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Two pet birds did not survive. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the residential […]
abcnews4.com
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
North Charleston Police to hold Crime Awareness Cookout Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will hold a community cookout on Monday night. According to the NCPD, the department will hold a Community Roll Call and Crime Awareness Cookout on Monday at 5 p.m. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Northwoods Baptist […]
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
iheart.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
Deputies to honor National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will honor murder victims at a ceremony on Sunday. September 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims. According to CCSO, deputies will join MUSC and the Survivors of Homicide Support Group for a ceremony on Sunday afternoon to remember those lost to […]
The Post and Courier
No charges expected after man fatally shoots father in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.
abcnews4.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
walterborolive.com
Two charged in daylight shoot-out at local gas station
Two Colleton County men who opened fire at a local gas station and critically injured a man are in custody and are expected to face more charges. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16th, at the Northside Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store on Sidneys Road, near Walterboro. The suspects...
