Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
Native News Weekly (September 25, 2022): D.C. Briefs
WASHINGTON — Here is this week's roundup of news and policy updates from Washington, D.C. that affect Indian Country. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Hosts Roundtable on Spectrum for Native Communities. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led a roundtable discussion titled, “Promoting and Supporting Tribal Access...
nativenewsonline.net
Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola Hits the Ground Running: Her First Bill Introduced Clears Committee Two Days Later
Less than two weeks after being sworn in, Rep. Mary Sattler Petola (D-AK), who won the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK) who died in March 2022, has hit the ground running as the newest member of Congress. Peltola...
FOXBusiness
Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'
House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.
You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nativenewsonline.net
American Indian College Fund President Cheryl Crazy Bull Named Member of the Thrive Leaders Network
American Indian College Fund President and CEO Cheryl Crazy Bull has been named a member of the newly created Thrive Leaders Network by the Kresge Foundation. Recently launched by the Kresge Foundation’s Education Program with a $500,000 grant in unrestricted funds, the Thrive Leaders Network is designed to provide grantee leaders of color in the Education Program portfolio and other partners with flexible leadership enrichment resources to support their sustainability and growth as sector leaders.
Senate Votes to Ratify the Kigali Amendment, Joining 137 Nations in an Effort to Curb Global Warming
With rare, bipartisan support including a phalanx of Republican lawmakers, the U.S. Senate voted 69-27 Wednesday in favor of ratifying a key international climate agreement that will significantly curb global warming and, climate advocates say, could serve as a springboard for further emissions reductions. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal...
United States Army Awards AeroVironment $20.6 Million Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile Systems Contract
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $20,602,464 firm-fixed-price contract award on Aug. 18, 2022 from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office for the procurement of Switchblade® 300 tactical missile systems (TMS). The contract will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal and is scheduled to be delivered by July 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005302/en/ Designed for use in engaging beyond-line-of-sight targets with lethal effects, Switchblade 300 is deployed via tube-launch from land, sea, mobile or air organic platforms. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
nativenewsonline.net
EXCLUSIVE: Deb Haaland Q&A on Road to Healing Tour Progress
The past two years have been a succession of firsts in Indian Country: The first time a Native American was appointed to a cabinet position, the first time the federal government looked at its role in Indian boarding schools, and the first time the government organized an effort to connect oral testimonies of survivors of the schools and their descendants.
RELATED PEOPLE
The divergent energy visions of Montana’s U.S. House candidates
Regardless whether western Montanans vote for Ryan Zinke or Monica Tranel on Election Day, they’ll be sending someone with considerable energy policy experience to Washington, D.C. to represent Montana’s newly minted western congressional district. Both Zinke, a Republican, and Tranel, a Democrat, have shaped the region’s energy landscape through their work on public and private payrolls, and both have made energy issues focal points of their campaigns.
Anchorage School Board dug deep $68 million fiscal hole using the Covid one-time funds
The Anchorage School Board has kicked the can down the road on its budget for the past few years. Consequently, it is facing a $68 million budget shortfall for the next school year. This shortfall results from bad decisions made since the infusion of federal Covid relief dollars. Much of...
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women. Allison Randall, […] The post Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation
Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
Comments / 1