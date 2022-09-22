Read full article on original website
Sister Owned El Paso Concert Venue Bringing 2 Shows In October
Don Haskins, Abraham Chavez, The Rockhouse... we've seen some incredible shows happen at these venues in town. Well as anyone would tell you, there's way more venues in town including The Lowbrow or the Love Buzz. But as of 2021, there's another venue that's been hosting some energetic & rowdy...
Help an El Paso Clown Make the Top 10 In Face of Horror Contest
Halloween month is quickly approaching which means time to get your costumes ready. But some people, need to bust out their costumes now to win big. There are some people in El Paso who live for Halloween and go all out. Especially one particular dude who loves to frighten people with his spooky clown looks.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl ‘Kaeli’
El Paso's famous social media star Les Do Makeup has given birth to her second child, a healthy baby girl named Kaeli. We, along with her fans, have been on baby watch for the last few weeks anticipating the arrival of Les Do Makeup's second baby. Finally, after a couple...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso
El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
KVIA
Desert talks for everyone at 8th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas - Two-day event gives El Pasoans a chance to enjoy a hike in the Franklin Mountains and learn about the geological history of the area. Local experts present interactive exhibits and desert talks. The desert fiesta talks a look at the Franklin Mountains landscape and Castner Range.
Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday
EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
El Paso Rhinos Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Serape-Style Jerseys For Season Opener
Hockey season is back and the El Paso Rhinos NA3HL team is excited to be kicking off the beginning of their season during Hispanic Heritage Month!. Hispanic Heritage month began on September 15th and continues until October 15th. It’s a month dedicated to celebrating our culture and educating others of the importance of Hispanic culture in our community.
I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better
A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
El Paso’s Airport to Host Space Fest: “Sustainability in Space”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Space Festival continues its long week celebration with another family friendly event. This afternoon starting at 5 p.m. they will be focusing on space-related sustainability issues at the El Paso International Airport, short-term parking lot. Attendees can expect to enjoy learning about supporting life in space with […]
UTEP drops Golddiggers name for Dance Team, but ‘spirit lives on’
The University of Texas at El Paso has dropped the iconic Golddigger name after nearly a century, officially replacing it with UTEP Dance Team.
4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
Last Thursdays El Paso Hosting Popular Tour Of 3D Balloon Murals
Last Thursdays El Paso returns with another immersive art walk across town, including a tour of the famous 3D mylar balloon murals created by local artist Tino Ortega. On the last Thursday of the month, join Last Thursdays El Paso in partnership with Visit El Paso and local artist Tino Ortega to discover the meaning behind some of El Paso's most famous murals created to unite our community.
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
Borderland food, wine & beer festival debuts today
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Borderland Food, Wine, and Beer Festival is making its debut on Sep. 24. DeadBeach Brewery is hosting its first Borderland Food Wine and Beer Festival from 3 p.m. to midnight today. Attendees are invited to try food from DeadBeach Brewery, Dom’s Vegan Cart, Get Together, Hotel Paso Del Norte’s […]
