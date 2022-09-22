Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin pheasant hunters group introduces youth to the sport
Eldorado, Wis. — A flood of orange caps and vests recently filled the fields of the Oak Hill Hunt Club near Eldorado. The Fox River Valley chapter of Wisconsin Pheasants Forever held a special day for youth hunters. What You Need To Know. Youth hunters got safety reminders, target...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries
Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event
MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
Badger Herald
Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
livability.com
Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.
If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
Chicago-based Pilot Project buying Milwaukee Brewing Co. for $8M
Chicago-based brewery incubator Pilot Project is buying the ailing Milwaukee Brewing Co. near Fiserv Forum for $8 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal confirmed.
nbc15.com
Hundreds rally at March for Life Wisconsin at the Capitol
A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 5...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
Ultimate Guide: 50+ Must-Do Fall Activities for Families in Wisconsin!
Take in the changing color and enjoy the cooling temperatures with endless fall adventures perfect for Wisconsin families. It is really hard not to love autumn in Wisconsin; the sunshine is a little more golden, the air is crisp, and of course, there are amazing views to take in. Maybe because we all know a long winter is looming, but there are so many things to do in the fall you’ll have trouble fitting it all in!
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
livability.com
Madison, WI Top Employers
Madison, WI is so much more than a college town. The region's eight counties major employers cover everything rom health care to energy. For a region to be prosperous, it’s essential to have a diversity of industries. The Madison Region has that. Being a college town, many Madison residents...
Comments / 0