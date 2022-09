Calling all brides and grooms to be! Join Lakehouse Hotel and Resort for a wedding filled day on the Lakeside Lawn for the hotel’s first-ever Wedding Showcase on September 25 from 11am to 3pm. See why Lakehouse is the perfect spot to have your wedding and what all the venue spaces have to offer. Take a gondola ride on the lake, try some tasty sips and bites, play games, enter giveaways, get swag and meet some of the best vendors San Diego has to offer. This event is free to attend.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO