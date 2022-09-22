ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary

By Marian Bouchot
 3 days ago
Larissa Chavez Chaidez is running for the east valley seat on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the State Assembly against her incumbent opponent, board chair Ruben Perez, of getting paid illegally for his State Assembly job while working his COD job.

Perez holds two positions. He has a paid, part-time position on the COD Board of Trustees. Also, he is a full-time field representative and policy advisor for State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. He told News Channel 3 that the accusations against him are false.

Chavez Chaidez's complaint to the State Assembly reads in part: "I believe taking two public salaries, paid for by hard-working families, and only doing one job is illegal and unethical.  I believe it is double-dipping taxpayers for his own personal gain."

Chavez Chaidez also held a press conference Wednesday evening in front of the Coachella Library.

Chavez Chaidez said her accusations are based on a public records request to the Assembly Rules. The request asked if Perez took any vacation time or personal time off during 14 COD board meetings between September 2021 to August 2022. The Assembly only provided that Perez took seven hours off on Aug.19.

The public records request was made on Sept. 1 by Christopher Parman. He is the campaign manager for and husband of former COD superintendent and president, Joel Kinnamon. Kinnamon is running for the COD board, Area 4.

College of the Desert invites community partners to weigh in on new ‘Strategic Master Plan’

College of the Desert is trying to build support with community partners while facing a lawsuit from the City of Palm Springs over the school's West Valley Campus expansion plans. The college is in the drafting phase of their 'Strategic Master Plan' that'll be implemented for the next five years. Students and internal stakeholders also The post College of the Desert invites community partners to weigh in on new ‘Strategic Master Plan’ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
