Larissa Chavez Chaidez is running for the east valley seat on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the State Assembly against her incumbent opponent, board chair Ruben Perez, of getting paid illegally for his State Assembly job while working his COD job.

Perez holds two positions. He has a paid, part-time position on the COD Board of Trustees. Also, he is a full-time field representative and policy advisor for State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. He told News Channel 3 that the accusations against him are false.

Chavez Chaidez's complaint to the State Assembly reads in part: "I believe taking two public salaries, paid for by hard-working families, and only doing one job is illegal and unethical. I believe it is double-dipping taxpayers for his own personal gain."

Chavez Chaidez also held a press conference Wednesday evening in front of the Coachella Library.

Chavez Chaidez said her accusations are based on a public records request to the Assembly Rules. The request asked if Perez took any vacation time or personal time off during 14 COD board meetings between September 2021 to August 2022. The Assembly only provided that Perez took seven hours off on Aug.19.

The public records request was made on Sept. 1 by Christopher Parman. He is the campaign manager for and husband of former COD superintendent and president, Joel Kinnamon. Kinnamon is running for the COD board, Area 4.

The post COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary appeared first on KESQ .