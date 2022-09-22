ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Big Box Retailers Are Starting Holiday Deals Early

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago

Source: Magnilion / Getty


A couple of big box retailers are kicking off their holiday deals a little earlier than normal this year, much to the delight of holiday shoppers across the country.

Do you feel that? That’s the first day of fall breathing down your neck. It seems summer has abruptly shut the door in true midwest fashion, and Ohioans everywhere are gearing up for what’s next.

That includes a couple of big retail chains getting ready for holiday shoppers.

I know we don’t want to think about it, but Christmas is basically tomorrow and folks around the country have already begun planning what to buy and where to buy it.

Are you one of those people?

According to FOX 8 , Walmart and Target have decided to kick off their holiday deals early. Record high inflation, the highest it’s been in 40 years, is the primary reason why they’re making this decision.

VIA | FOX 8

The holiday sales strategies, announced on Thursday, come amid what is expected to be slower holiday sales growth compared with a year ago. AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will be up anywhere from 4% to 7%, far below last year’s growth of 16%. The current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.

You can finish this story [ here ]

Per the report, Walmart is focusing on offering a wide variety of expected-holiday toys to be available with a price no higher than $50, while many of them will be under $25. You can shop those deals now (or through pre-order) with Walmart’s online store.

Target is expected to have its first holiday shopping sale between October 6-8. Both companies are also expected to add at least 100,000 seasonal employees.

RETAIL
