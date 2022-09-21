Read full article on original website
KHOU
Who's winning, who's not? Texas poll reveals voter favorites heading into November election
HOUSTON — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. According to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. This is part...
Texas crisis centers remain busy despite plans to end rape
TEXAS, USA — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. Editorial note: The above video is from a recent interview with Gov. Abbott. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc...
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
