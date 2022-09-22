These days it’s not easy to stand out in a nation crowded with fried chicken sandwiches, but the new Birdbox in San Francisco is grabbing attention. This fast-casual spinoff of the two-Michelin-star Birdsong opened its first brick-and-mortar unit in the city’s South Park neighborhood next to Oracle Park. Partners Chris Bleidorn and Aarti Shetty first introduced the Birdbox menu as a pop-up in 2020, when the tasting-menu-focused Birdsong was forced to shut down during the pandemic.

