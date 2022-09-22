ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Texas Roadhouse is selling candles that smell like honey cinnamon butter

Texas Roadhouse is turning one of its most beloved menu items into a candle. The steakhouse chain is now selling Honey Cinnamon Butter candles, with a scent inspired by the sweet butter it serves with its fresh-baked rolls. (And no, it’s not edible.) The 13-ounce candles cost $12 and...
FOOD & DRINKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Birdbox in San Francisco threatens to steal the fried chicken sandwich limelight

These days it’s not easy to stand out in a nation crowded with fried chicken sandwiches, but the new Birdbox in San Francisco is grabbing attention. This fast-casual spinoff of the two-Michelin-star Birdsong opened its first brick-and-mortar unit in the city’s South Park neighborhood next to Oracle Park. Partners Chris Bleidorn and Aarti Shetty first introduced the Birdbox menu as a pop-up in 2020, when the tasting-menu-focused Birdsong was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy