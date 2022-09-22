ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Hall throws 4 TDs, No. 19 BYU beats Wyoming 38-24

PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 19 BYU to a 38-24 victory over Wyoming. Hall became the 20th BYU quarterback to hit 4,000 career yards passing while completing 81% of his attempts. Keanu Hill finished with a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns on five catches to lead the Cougars. BYU (3-1) has not lost at home to Wyoming since 1987. Andrew Peasley threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys. Titus Swen added 78 yards on 20 carries. Wyoming (3-2) lost to BYU for the ninth straight time in the series. The two schools played in the same conference from 1922 to 2010.
Miller, Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 31-17

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Justin Miller completed 29 of 37 passes for 352 and two touchdowns, Elijah Burns and Bobby Cole each ran for a TD and Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 31-17 Saturday night. Utah Tech (1-3, 0-1 Western Athletic Conference) failed to convert a fourth-and-7 play from...
Nakashima takes first ATP Tour title at San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Brandon Nakashima earned his first ATP Tour victory in his hometown, beating friend and fellow Southern Californian Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4 in the San Diego Open final. Nakashima, a 21-year-old who grew up in San Diego and trained extensively at the event's site as a junior, clinched the opening set in only 30 minutes. The second set, filled with lengthy rallies, took nearly an hour. Giron, the No. 5 seed and former NCAA title winner from UCLA, wasn't able to fend off Nakashima's persistent ground strokes and well-placed serves. Nakashima had eight aces, six in the first set.
High school football: Week 7 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 6 high school football games across the state. KSL.com Game of the Week: Bingham at Mountain Ridge. The No. 8 Miners rebounded from a slow start to roll past the No. 7 Sentinels 24-13 in the KSL.com Game of the Week.
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials confirmed Friday that one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the Belvedere building,...
1 critically injured in Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 780 N. 900 West, police said in a tweet. Multiple people were detained by police for questioning, and one person was...
2 stabbed after domestic altercation in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A grandmother and her grandson were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed during a domestic altercation in South Salt Lake on Sunday. The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m., South Salt Lake police said. Both people were taken to the hospital with the woman in serious condition and the man in critical condition.
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Pet shelters overwhelmed by repercussions of COVID pets

MURRAY — Dede Minardi said there is a significant need for people to help care for abandoned animals, either through fostering or adopting. "This year is ridiculous. There's just too many animals and not enough people," she said. Minardi who works with CAWS, Community Animal Welfare Society, thinks the...
