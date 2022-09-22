PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 19 BYU to a 38-24 victory over Wyoming. Hall became the 20th BYU quarterback to hit 4,000 career yards passing while completing 81% of his attempts. Keanu Hill finished with a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns on five catches to lead the Cougars. BYU (3-1) has not lost at home to Wyoming since 1987. Andrew Peasley threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys. Titus Swen added 78 yards on 20 carries. Wyoming (3-2) lost to BYU for the ninth straight time in the series. The two schools played in the same conference from 1922 to 2010.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO