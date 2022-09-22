ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas - West Virginia Game Time Announced

After an announcement last weekend that the Texas and West Virginia kickoff time and network broadcast would be a six-day selection, game details have been released. The Longhorns and Mountaineers will kickoff at 6:30 PM at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 1st with the game being show on FS1.
Unable to capitalize, No. 22 Texas suffers 37-34 upset loss to Texas Tech in overtime

Entering Saturday's game, the storylines were all about Texas's potentially last trip to Lubbock as a member of the Big 12 Conference and Quinn Ewers' pregame warmups. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, those will certainly not be the headlines following Saturday's contest as Texas Tech was able to deliver an ugly 37-34 upset victory, one in which the Longhorns had every chance to win.
Staff Predictions: #22 Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Longhorns head north to the panhandle this weekend to open Big 12 play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. Steve Sarkisian got the better of the Red Raiders last season in Austin, winning 70-35 in front of a home crowd at DKR. The Longhorns can expect a rowdy group in the stands on Saturday as first year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire hopes to put an end to Texas' six game win streak in Lubbock that dates back to 2010.
