The Texas Longhorns head north to the panhandle this weekend to open Big 12 play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. Steve Sarkisian got the better of the Red Raiders last season in Austin, winning 70-35 in front of a home crowd at DKR. The Longhorns can expect a rowdy group in the stands on Saturday as first year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire hopes to put an end to Texas' six game win streak in Lubbock that dates back to 2010.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO