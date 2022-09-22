ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
salemleader.com

Esther M. Chastain

Mrs. Esther M. Chastain, age 98, of Campbellsburg, passed away Friday, September 23 at her home. Mrs. Chastain was born September 25, 1923 in Campbellsburg the daughter of Harry Clyde and Flona Veysylvia Rosenbaum Lee. She was a member of Westview Christian Church. Esther was retired from West Washington School Corp. as a custodian.
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
salemleader.com

Faye Crumpton

Faye Crumpton, age 45, of Salem passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born October 2, 1976 in New Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Tankersley and Robin (Crumpton) Mueller who survives. Trina was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Tankersley; daughter, Morgan Hurst; and brother, Jonathan...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IN
Obituaries
City
Salem, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Elizabeth, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Hill Cemetery#Jewish Hospital#Maegan
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wave 3

Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents in Daviess County

A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
livingnewdeal.org

Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana

So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.

Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy