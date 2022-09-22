Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Esther M. Chastain
Mrs. Esther M. Chastain, age 98, of Campbellsburg, passed away Friday, September 23 at her home. Mrs. Chastain was born September 25, 1923 in Campbellsburg the daughter of Harry Clyde and Flona Veysylvia Rosenbaum Lee. She was a member of Westview Christian Church. Esther was retired from West Washington School Corp. as a custodian.
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
salemleader.com
Faye Crumpton
Faye Crumpton, age 45, of Salem passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born October 2, 1976 in New Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Tankersley and Robin (Crumpton) Mueller who survives. Trina was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Tankersley; daughter, Morgan Hurst; and brother, Jonathan...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
wdrb.com
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival celebrates the small Indiana town of Palmyra
PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the 13th annual event. Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana...
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.
Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
wdrb.com
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
