salemleader.com
Esther M. Chastain
Mrs. Esther M. Chastain, age 98, of Campbellsburg, passed away Friday, September 23 at her home. Mrs. Chastain was born September 25, 1923 in Campbellsburg the daughter of Harry Clyde and Flona Veysylvia Rosenbaum Lee. She was a member of Westview Christian Church. Esther was retired from West Washington School Corp. as a custodian.
salemleader.com
Faye Crumpton
Faye Crumpton, age 45, of Salem passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born October 2, 1976 in New Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Tankersley and Robin (Crumpton) Mueller who survives. Trina was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Tankersley; daughter, Morgan Hurst; and brother, Jonathan...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.
Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
wamwamfm.com
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced
MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
WLKY.com
Actor/musician Jack Black hangs out at Louisville bowling alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and this weekend in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
WLKY.com
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
The Polar Express Returns To French Lick, Indiana in 2022
All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the French Lick Scenic Railway in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!. The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and St. Louis Union Station. However, we also have a Polar Express Train Ride right here in southern Indiana at the French Lick Scenic Railway.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kelli Kendall
Kelli Kendall, 42, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Patricia and Jim Rishforth. She married Travis Kendall, and he survives. Kelli was a homemaker and a mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and always let her...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
