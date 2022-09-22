ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
#Violent Crime#Sandpoint Police
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man, 30, struck by vehicle

COEUR d'ALENE — A 30-year-old man was injured after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. According to the Idaho State Police, the accident occurred on U.S. 95, mile post 429, just before 2 a.m. A 50-year-old man was southbound in a Hyundai coupe and was crossing the Spokane...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dean Stephens Marcus, 73

Dean Stephens Marcus passed away unexpectedly from fall-related injuries on Sept. 9, 2022. Born Jan. 2, 1949, Dean grew up in Glendale, Calif., where his family owned Marcus Electric for 40+ years. With his wife, Mary Wright Marcus, Dean moved to Hayden, Idaho, in 1984 and spent over 37 years enjoying life in North Idaho.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Big Country News

Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced...
ATHOL, ID

