Investigation Underway Into Murdered Woman Found in North Idaho Hotel Room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case
An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 in connection to shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the evening of Sept. 23, according to a release from SCSO. At about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block...
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother. Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death. Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her. The suspect, who has not been identified by...
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Kootenai County leaves one in hospital
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
Man, 30, struck by vehicle
COEUR d'ALENE — A 30-year-old man was injured after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. According to the Idaho State Police, the accident occurred on U.S. 95, mile post 429, just before 2 a.m. A 50-year-old man was southbound in a Hyundai coupe and was crossing the Spokane...
Vehicle vs motorcycle crash creates traffic at Crawford Road roundabout on SR 395
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcycle and vehicle crash created heavy traffic on State Route 395. The crash happened on SR 395 at the Crawford Road roundabout. No one was hurt in the crash. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
One person in hospital after being hit by car on US 95
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Idaho State Police are investigating a car crash that happened on US 95 in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man was driving south on US 95 and was crossing the Spokane River Bridge. When driving across the bridge, he hit a 30-year-old man who was in the road. The 30-year-old man was taken...
Dean Stephens Marcus, 73
Dean Stephens Marcus passed away unexpectedly from fall-related injuries on Sept. 9, 2022. Born Jan. 2, 1949, Dean grew up in Glendale, Calif., where his family owned Marcus Electric for 40+ years. With his wife, Mary Wright Marcus, Dean moved to Hayden, Idaho, in 1984 and spent over 37 years enjoying life in North Idaho.
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced...
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 1
BOISE, Idaho — In six weeks, on Tuesday, November 8, voters Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
