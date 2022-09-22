Read full article on original website
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
These three real estate stocks are highly cyclical and have seen business slow down dramatically in 2022.
Recession or Not? We Could Be in the Eye of the Storm
After suffering the worst six-month loss in over 50 years the S&P 500 and other indexes stabilized and then rallied for two months only to face more volatility to the downside. It’s very likely that the downturn we have been experiencing will get much worse and the bear market is...
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its...
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year
"Bond King" Jeff Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Its policy means the odds of a US recession in 2023 are now 75%, the billionaire investor said. The US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points Wednesday and signaled more hikes are imminent.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
The stock market sell-off is almost over and resilient earnings and slowing inflation means a rally is on the way, JPMorgan says
The most recent sell-off in stocks is almost over, according to JPMorgan. The bank said as inflation expectations moderate, risk assets like stocks should will slow their descent. "We see potential for a strong rally whenever the macro picture turns less negative," JPMorgan said. The current sell-off in stocks is...
Why Apple Shares Are Falling Friday
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.56% to $148.83 during Friday's session. Apple shares are trading lower amid raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate...
19 Best Stocks to Buy Now for High Upside Potential
If the goal is to find stocks to buy when prices are lower rather than higher, it stands to reason that the time to go looking for the best stocks to buy is right now. After all, the market is off by more than a fifth so far this year, which means it's probably safe to assume that most investors are fearful. And if most investors are fearful, well… doesn't Warren Buffett say that this is the time to get at least a little bit greedy?
Why Shares of Mastercard, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs Edged Lower Today
Stocks continued to fall in the wake of the Federal Reserve's September meeting earlier this week.
Bitcoin Rises After Fed Rate Hike
Most cryptocurrency prices moved up on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75 percentage point in a continued effort to ease inflation. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, rose 1.5% to $19,365 at last check, while ethereum was off 0.2% to $1,353, according to CoinDesk. The reaction from crypto...
