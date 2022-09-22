ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Should the Falcons consider playing Desmond Ridder in Week 3?

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ybe3_0i6NMVLW00

The Atlanta Falcons have outplayed their opponents for large stretches of their first two games of the season. Despite dominating the Saints for three quarters of Week 1, and fighting back from a 28-3 deficit against the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 2, the Falcons remain winless entering their Week 3 matchup in Seattle.

Obviously, there’s plenty of blame to go around for the team’s 0-2 start, but quarterback Marcus Mariota deserves his share. The former No. 2 overall pick had the ball in his hands with a chance to close both games and came up short.

In defense of Mariota, however, both the Saints and Rams have quality defenses and the Falcons were clear underdogs entering each game. While Atlanta is again the underdog this Sunday, the Seahawks aren’t nearly as stout on defense and are just 2.5-point favorites.

Seattle’s defense is allowing over 400 yards on offense through the first two games, which ranks 24th in the NFL. They also have the third-worst defense when it comes to stopping opposing offenses on third down.

The Falcons haven’t necessarily been a bad team on third down, but they went just 3-10 on third-down conversions in Week 2. With that being said, Sunday feels like a make-or-break game for Mariota. If he struggles early on, it could be the perfect time to give Ridder a look as the starting quarterback.

Week 3 is also the start of a run of favorable games for Atlanta that features a Deshaun Watson-less Browns team, a winless Bengals team, the Panthers twice, and a 49ers team that is starting a QB the front office has been trying to get rid of for two seasons.

The Falcons defense has been better this year to a degree, and while we have seen some improvement along the offensive line, this group’s performance in Week 3 will be telling on how well the team could perform in the weeks that follow.

If Mariota falters again Sunday against Seattle, it might be time to hand the keys over to Ridder and see what the third-round pick can do in a regular season game. In Ridder’s preseason debut, he threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Lions.

Falcons fans would be happy with a similar outcome in Week 3.

Comments / 2

Jose Rodriguez
3d ago

maybe he won't fumble, trip over his own feet and got to be more accurate throwing. they need to find out what he can do if he's the future guy or use a QB pick in draft.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deshaun Watson#Bengals#49ers#American Football#Nfl#The Atlanta Falcons#Ridder
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3 - Live Game Log

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will travel to Lumen Field for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). The Falcons are coming off a narrow 31-27 defeat on the road to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams after coming back from a 28-3 third quarter deficit. Atlanta's two losses are by a combined five points.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
The Spun

Saints Announce Game Status For Jameis Winston

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with two separate injuries this early in the regular season. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick is doing everything in his power to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Winston suffered four fractured vertebrae in his back during the Saints' Week 1...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy