HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
thesource.com
Freddie Gibbs Takes Aim At Benny The Butcher And DJ Akademiks In New Funk Flex Freestlye, Calls Himself The “King Of R&B”
Freddie Gibbs is looking to take the rap game by storm with his highly anticipated SSS (Soul Sold Separately) album set to release on September 30. Last week, clips from his interview with Funk Flex started to emerge where he talked about possibly making amends with DJ Akademiks The full interview dropped today, and he had some scathing things to say about the podcaster and hip-hop journalist along with Benny the Butcher.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the ‘Breakthrough’ Nominee Nardo Wick
Rapper Nardo Wick is one of the newest artists from Florida that have been making serious noise in the music industry. The burgeoning emcee earned a nomination for “Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist” at this year’s Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe. However, Nardo faces a tough race against several equally talented newcomers, including fellow Floridan and recent TDE signee, Doechii, Saucy Santana, Baby Keem, Blxst, Fivio Foreign, and GloRilla.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
After PnB Rock's slaying, Roddy Ricch goes off on 'senseless violence' in L.A.
Rapper Roddy Ricch says L.A. has to chill out with all the gun violence: "Before you know it, it'll be nobody left to take from or kill."
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Is Still Thirsting For Mariah The Scientist
Atlanta rap icon Young Thug has been behind bars for months now from his pending RICO case with a chunk of YSL, but that hasn't stopped him from sending love to his rumored (but practically confirmed) boo, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist. He took to Twitter to excitedly share a picture of Mariah, his second thirst tweet in the past two weeks.
DaBaby Accused of Lifting ‘Boogeyman’ From Another Artist
Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx isn’t particularly a fan of oft-embroiled rapper DaBaby. She says she had only become aware that he had just released a song whose chorus sounded strikingly similar to elements of an unreleased track of hers (of the same name) because it was making headlines for another reason. DaBaby barrels into “Boogeyman,” on his latest album, Baby on Baby 2, claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion before she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez. “The whole [cadence], the whole flow for the hook is stolen from me,” Hendryx tells...
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”
Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
Star Wars: 'I Am Your Father' Mashup
May The Fourth is upon us, which means only one thing - celebration of a 'puntastic' fan made holiday. May the Force Be With You All!
BET
Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Settle $28M Triller Lawsuit
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have come to an agreement against Triller over the sale of Verzuz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the settlement will increase the ownership stake in the parent company Triller Network for both producers after Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media acquired a majority stake in Triller back in 2021.
BET
Proud Mama!: Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day Of Pre-K
Time is flying — Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are celebrating their daughter, True’s first day of pre-kindergarten. The new mom of two spared no details when celebrating her firstborn’s important milestone. The Good American co-founder decked out the house with colorful pastel balloons and colored pencils adorned with large letters reading, “First Day of Pre-K.”
Essence
'Half & Half' Is 20: See The Cast Then And Now
Starring Rachel True and Essence Atkins, the series which debuted September 23, 2002, rose to be one of UPN’s most popular shows during its four-season run. Today, the sitcom Half & Half celebrates so years since its debut on September 23, 2002. The show focused on the lives of two paternal half-sisters in San Francisco who were estranged throughout their childhood, and are finally developing a close relationship. During its four seasons, the series was one of the most popular programs on UPN.
BET
Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Returns To Theaters For 30th Anniversary
Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard will celebrate its 30th anniversary in theaters!. According to the movie's official website, fans will be able to watch the 1992 drama on the big screen on Nov. 6 or Nov. 9. Tickets for the special screenings are expected to go on sale on September 28 at TheBodyguard30.com.
Latto Serves Body Ody Ody In A Yellow Lace-Up Dress
Latto is bringing "Big Energy" to the fashion game, and we like it.
