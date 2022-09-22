A gunman shot nine people dead, including five children, in a rampage at a school on Monday in the Russian city of Izhevsk, officials say. Russia’s interior ministry said in a statement that the gunman killed himself after the massacre, which reportedly took place at School No. 88, which is attended by nearly 1,000 pupils, with 80 teachers. The motive for the attack remains unclear. Early reports suggested six people were killed in the shooting, but Russian state-owned news agency TASS later revised the toll to nine, confirming five children were among the dead. The report added that the school’s guard was among the victims.Read it at BBC

